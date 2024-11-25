



Four CAA football teams receive NCAA FCS Playoff berths for the second straight season

NCAA FCS FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKET RICHMOND, Va. (November 24, 2024) For the second consecutive season, four CAA Football teams were named to the 24-team field for the NCAA FCS playoffs on Sunday afternoon. CAA Champions Richmond And Rhode Island were accompanied by New Hampshire And Villanova. This marks the ninth time that CAA Football has selected four teams for the field and the third year in a row that at least four teams have been selected. Richmond (10-2, 8-0 CAA) earned the No. 9 national seed and will host Patriot League champion Lehigh (8-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Spiders are making their third straight playoff appearance, marking the first time they have accomplished the feat since 2014-16. Richmond, which is in the play-offs for the 14e time overall, has advanced to the second round the past two years and was national champion in 2008. Rhode Island (10-2, 7-1 CAA) received the No. 10 national seed and will host Northeast Conference champion Central Connecticut State (7-5) on Saturday at noon. The Rams make their first FCS playoff appearance since 1985 and fourth appearance overall. Rhode Island set a program record with 10 regular season wins in 2024. Villanova (9-3, 6-2 CAA) was awarded the No. 11 national seed and will entertain Eastern Kentucky (8-4) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Villanova made the FCS playoff field for the fourth time in six years, after advancing to the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2023. The Wildcats have 16 playoff appearances in their history, including the 2009 national championship. New Hampshire (8-4, 6-2 CAA) earned the No. 16 national seed and welcomes Big South-OVC quad champion UT Martin (8-4) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Wildcats make their 18e appearance in the FCS playoffs and their first since 2022, when they advanced to the second round. UNH had a stellar run of 14 straight playoff appearances from 2004 to 2017. All first and second round matches will be broadcast on ESPN+. CAA Football's four teams in the field are tied with the Missouri Valley for the second-highest FCS conferences, trailing only the Big Sky with five. CAA Football has now selected multiple teams for the FCS playoff field for the 34e consecutive year, and it is the 14e time when at least four teams were chosen. The conference has had at least one team in the quarterfinals every year since 1995, and in 10 of the past 11 years a team has advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs. The CAA has had a team reach the national championship game 11 times since 2003.

