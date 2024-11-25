Vives and Maxted win NCAA doubles championship





WACO, Texas Pedro Vives And To Maxted are national champions. Again. Vives and Maxted won the NCAA Doubles Championship on Sunday, defeating Michigan's Gavin Young and Benjamin Kittay 6-3, 6-7 (6), 1-0 [10-2]in a thrilling final at the Hurd Tennis Center. Vives and Maxted gave TCU its first individual national title in 45 seasons and its second ever. They join David Pate and Karl Richter, who claimed the doubles title in 1981, as two of only four players in program history to win an NCAA Individual Championship. Sunday's victory made Vives and Maxted four-time national champions. The tandem led TCU to back-to-back ITA Indoor National Championships as underclassmen in 2022 and 2023. Both players were invaluable in leading the Horned Frogs to their first NCAA team championship in May. Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Vives is notably the first player of Spanish descent to take home an NCAA Individual Championship. Vives and Maxted surrendered just two sets total in their charge through the 32-team bracket. The championship highlight was all the more impressive as they had not worked together in doubles since 2021 before the start of the autumn season. Vives and Maxted served first and scored the first break of the match against Wolverines for a total of two games. They broke again midway through the second frame to take a 4-3 lead, before Young and Kittay returned the favor. Vives and Maxted had match point over the Wolverine duo 6-5 in the tiebreak. The TCU duo claimed six straight points after starting the 10-point super tiebreaker even at one point apiece, effectively ending the match. Vives and Maxted finished the fall season with a 9-1 record in doubles and are likely assured of a No. 1 national ranking ahead of next week's release. Both players earned All-American honors in singles and doubles after advancing to the round of 16 in both brackets. TCU now pauses for winter break before the 2025 dual season begins Jan. 10 at home against Abilene Christian. NCAA Individual Championships

Hurd Tennis Center | Waco, Texas

November 19-24, 2024 Singles QF #2 Michael Zheng (Columbia) def. #39 To Maxted (TCU): 6-3, 6-2

RD16#39 To Maxted (TCU) final #103 Maxi Homberg (Pepperdine): 6-2, 7-5

RD16 #2 Michael Zheng (Columbia) def. #37 Pedro Vives (TCU): 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2

RD32#39 To Maxted (TCU) final #57 Luca Staeheli (NC State): 6-4, 6-1

RD32#37 Pedro Vives (TCU) final #121 Noah Zamora (UC Irvine): 6-4, 6-4

RD64#39 To Maxted (TCU) final Tiago Silva (Pacific): 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

RD64#37 Pedro Vives (TCU) final #86 Oscar Pinto Sansano (Georgia): 6-4, 6-4

RD64 #55 Spencer Johnson (UCLA) def. Duncan Chan (TCU): 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Double F Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final Benjamin Kittay/Gavin Young (Michigan): 6-3, 6-7 (6), 1-0 [10-2] SF Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final Lucas Brown / Timo Legout (Texas): 6-4. 6-2

QF Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final #3 Petar Jovanovic / Benito Sanchez Martinez (Mississippi State): 7-3, 7-5

RD16 Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final Matias Iturbe / Vasco Prata (Charlotte): 6-0, 6-3

RD32 Pedro Vives / To Maxted (TCU) final DK Suresh / Ionnis Xilas (Wake Forest): 4-6, 7-6 (3), 1-0[10-3]

