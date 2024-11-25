From hockey to dating, 19-year-old Sidney Crosby brings it all to the table

ARCHIVE: From hockey to dating, 19-year-old Sidney Crosby lays it all out on the table Updated: 6:21 PM EST Nov 24, 2024

Sidney Crosby decided to teach me how to play pool. When I suggested we find out more about what he does when he's not on skates, it's your turn, your turn, you can hit, you have your choice. You have your choice. To start with, you can use stripes or solid colors here. He's not that bad at pool and he's pretty laid back even when I got personal. Do you have a *** girlfriend? I'm single. It's quite heavy. You know, it's pretty hard when it comes to meeting girls and stuff like that. We don't have much time, you know, away from the rink when you're ready to find a *** girlfriend. What are you going to look for? Probably someone who is quite independent. I mean, with ***, with *** hockey schedule you need someone who is independent. You know, I'm sure someone's going to have to deal with the things that I deal with, as far as, you know, when I'm in public and things like that. I must be a pretty patient person. A lot of people were interested in you or had a daughter, they wanted to meet you. Do you see a lot of people trying to fix you up? Yeah, that happens a lot and, you know, yeah, there's, um, you know, there's not a lot of ways you can put up with it. I mean, you don't want to say yes to everyone. But you know, I think it really depends on the situation. I'm not really into blind dates or anything like that. But you never know, you never know what could happen, but you don't have to cut yourself off personally, right? Like this. Sidney Crosby in your face. You said you've never played before? OK. That was the only one I had in my pocket all day. So I had to mention that. How easy is it for you to go out and hang out? It's fine. People are great here. I mean, they're supportive, they definitely recognize guys when we're out. But you know, they're not invading people's privacy in any way. There are often people who ask for his autograph, but Sydney has asked for a few autographs for his own collection. I have Heinz Ward's signature. I was quite happy with that. It was right after the Super Bowl. Jason Bay, you know, a fellow countryman doing great here, proud of his fellow countryman and proud of his birthplace in Halifax, Nova Scotia. How often do you come home? I'll be home at Christmas when we'll have a good break if we get enough days off. Um. I have a house there in the summer. So yeah, I like going there in the summer, all those people there. I mean, you can definitely go there. However, you will make five friends here on the first day. He lives with his boss, Mario Lemieux, with four children running around. Sydney says it's easy to stay grounded. Hockey isn't talked about much at home, but Mario and his wife Natalie have given Sydney some advice when it comes to hockey. Enjoy the, when it comes to women, be responsible. Something he takes into account when dealing with his teammates, both on and off the ice. Everybody, I mean, I think the young guys probably hang out the most with guys like Armstrong and Whitney, who make it the hardest for you. Army for sure. He's my roommate. So I hear from him a lot, so I have to call him for any secrets. He'll give you some dirt if you need it when they go out. They like Morton's or Sonoma Grill. His music taste includes Three Days, Grace and the Foo Fighters and his Sunday routine now includes watching American football. What do you think he'll do after hockey? Don't know. You're 19. So you probably don't even have to think about that. Hey? Don't know. You never know. I mean, I don't know if I want to think about it, you know, I want to play as long as I can and see where that goes. Our conversation and competition then moved on to the bubble hockey table. His goals on the ice come just as easily to him. Picked at a young age to be great at hockey, he wasn't so sure that would be the case. When, you know, last year, I mean it. What do you mean? You didn't? Didn't you think you were that good? No, I was confident that I could play, but I mean, it's for me, at least it was just a dream, you know, until then you almost don't want for me. I didn't expect it or anything like that. That was pretty good. That was pretty good. Oh, you almost put one in your own net? That was great. OK. Then I wanted some good team gossip. His targets are on the road. Roommate Colonel V Armstrong. OK. Let's, let's talk about the military, it snores like crazy and it keeps you awake. No, I mean, I'm one of those people who can fall asleep within two minutes of my head hitting the pillow. But I mean, I woke up and heard some uncomfortable noises coming from his nose. Maybe I'll make some footage for you. If someday you guys need some footage I'll bring it, I got one, I got one, so I'll bring it. I'll get some footage, you can put it up.