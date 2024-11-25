Major tennis matches are played in the town of Kearney





The University of Nebraska Lincoln and the University of Nebraska Kearney teamed up at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center in hopes of increasing interest in tennis in the state of Nebraska. UNK and UNL players showed off their skills in a series of exhibition games, featuring some of their star players. Sunday's event was part of the first annual Nebraska College Tennis Day. “The roots of what we're trying to do today is grow tennis, not just here in Kearney, but for the entire state of Nebraska,” said UNL head coach Peter Kobelt. Even though they were just practice matches, everyone gave their best for the spectators, showing how competitive the sport can be. “It's a sport for life, it's the… Officially, and you know, personally, I like the one-on-one competition,” Kobelt said. “Narindra Ranaivo, a senior doubles player from UNK, said playing the practice match was a great experience, made even better by her partner. “What I like about doubles is that there are two on the court, so when you feel down, sometimes you have your partner next to you to motivate you,” Ranaivo said. A free clinic for community members was offered after the matches in the hope of encouraging more people to play. While soccer and volleyball are still among the most popular in the state, the U.S. Tennis Federation estimates there are approx people in the country play tennis – a number that is growing. “Every year there are more and more kids participating in tennis events, so we see the growth every year as we participate in certain classes and clinics,” said UNK senior Maryia Hatouka. “It seems like it [like it’s] is growing and we really think it's going to get bigger and bigger every year.” Some even consider tennis to be the healthiest sport of all because of its physical and psychological benefits. However, the players emphasized how fun it can be. “We got the spectators involved and it was a lot of fun and very loud,” Ranaivo said. “We were all laughing the whole game so it was fun and I hope we do it again someday.” “Yes absolutely, it was really fun and I hope to see this event in Kearney more often and just have more fun,” Hatouka said.

