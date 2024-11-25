The Division I field hockey title will be up for grabs on Sunday when Saint Joseph's takes on Northwestern. Which of these teams will win the title? Northwestern is the No. 2 seed in the tournament, while Saint Joseph's is the No. 4 seed.

Tune in Sunday at 1:30 PM ET on ESPNU to see what happens when these teams take the field.

Northwestern University's Alia Marshall #17 looks to pass during the 2022 NCAA Division I Field Hockey Championship game between Northwestern and North Carolina at the Sherman Complex on November 20, 2022 in Storrs, Connecticut.

Division I Field Hockey Championship: Saint Joseph's vs. Northwestern:

Date: Sunday November 24, 2024

Time: 1:30 PM EST

Channel: ESPNU

Saint Joseph's went 17-3 this season. In the semifinals, the team defeated No. 1 seed North Carolina, ending the Tarheels' undefeated season. Both goals for the winning team came from Manu Ghigliotti. The team also defeated Lafayette and Princeton in this tournament.

Northwestern went 19-1 this year and defeated UMass 1-0 in the semifinals. Ashley Sessa scored the only goal of the match. The Wildcats opened tournament play with a 9-2 victory over Miami (OH) and then defeated Virginia 3-2 to advance to the semifinals.

Last year, Northwestern advanced to the title game, but lost to North Carolina. This will be the fourth straight title game for Northwestern, which won the championship in 2021. This is Saint Joseph's first appearance in the title game.

This game will be played at Phyllis Ocker Field at the University of Michigan.

Watch on Sunday to see which of these teams will win. Will it be Saint Joseph's or Northwestern that comes out ahead?

