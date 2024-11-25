WTC standings: India surpasses Australia with victory in Perth Test | Cricket news





Washington Sundar (L) and Dhruv Jurel (R) celebrate on Day 4 of the first Test between India and Australia in Perth. (AP/PTI) The Indian cricket team increased their chances of winning the World Test Championship ( WTC ) final after beating Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

After winning on Day 4 of the first Test of the five-match series, India leapfrogged Australia to clinch the spot in the WTC rankings . It was difficult waiting for my debut, says Harshit Rana India now have 61.11 percentage points from 15 matches played, of which 110 points, while Australia are at 57.69 percentage points with 90 points in their kitty after 13 matches.

The top two teams in the WTC standings in June 2025 will play the final of the World Test Championship at Lord's from June 16.

India played the finals of the last two editions and ended up on the losing side both times. During the 2019-2021 season, New Zealand defeated India in the final and Australia was victorious during the 2021-2023 cycle.

India had slipped to second place after being knocked out 0-3 by New Zealand in a demoralizing defeat at home. It ended India's 12-year streak of winning every home Test series, which had stretched over 18 series.

Before the comprehensive defeat to the Tom Latham-led Black Caps, India's last home injury had come at the hands of South Africa in 2000. Pos. Team Competitions Subtracted Points disputed Points PCT P W L D 1 India 15 9 5 1 2 180 110 61.11 2 Australia 13 8 4 1 10 156 90 57.69 3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 0 108 60 55.56 4 New Zealand 11 6 5 0 0 132 72 54.54 5 South Africa 8 4 3 1 0 96 52 54.16 6 England 19 9 9 1 19 228 93 40.79 7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 8 120 40 33.33 8 Bangladesh 10 3 7 0 3 120 33 27.5 9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 0 108 20 18.52

