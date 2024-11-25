Rafael Nadal may now cancel retirement joke for tennis fans after big news | Tennis | Sport





But once the new year rolls around, Murray will be back on tour. Albeit as part of Djokovic's coaching team, few expected the 37-year-old to return to tennis so quickly. And the shock has led to fans teasing each other about the prospect that Nadal could be the next to make a sharp U-turn. On Reddit, u/GirafeAnyway posted a photo of the Spaniard with the caption: Breaking News: Rafael Nadal cancels retirement and will be coached by Roger Federer. The headline was a joke and not a real one, a joke about the unexpected news that Murray would not only become a coach, but would work with one of the best players to ever hit a tennis ball. Similar comments followed, as u/DDzxy wrote: What about both Federer and Nadal also coaching Novak?

While u/Shoddy_Leadership_43 wanted a role reversal from the original post, he replied: No. Roger is playing on the ATP Tour again and is coached by the one and only Rafa Nadal! Then u/MMittermajor went a step further and suggested that legends from other sports could offer their expertise to the current crop of stars in an effort to stop Djokovic and Murray together. They wrote: Once the tennis stars run out, Michael Jordan (Taylor) will coach Fritz, Tiger Woods will replace Ben Shelton, Michael Phelps will coach (Nick) Kyrgios, Wayne Gretzky will take over the FAA's (Felix Auger Aliassime) box However, Nadal has not yet made a decision on what his immediate future holds as he can now enjoy some family time with his wife Maria and their son Rafael Jr.

He is open to returning to tennis but does not want to be a full-time coach and could instead become a mentor to those on tour. “They ask me things about the future that I cannot answer, and I cannot say anything,” he told the Spanish newspaper IF last year. Because the future is often uncertain and I do not lose sight of the fact that I have an academy where players come and I enjoy sports in general. I love tennis, so I can't say I'm not going to drink that water, that I'm not going to be a coach. I don't see myself making a complete calendar in the Tour, that is practically impossible. Now, in a few weeks, being able to help someone or spend some time with a player, well, why not tomorrow. Not today, but tomorrow, who knows?

