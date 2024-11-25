Sports
Can the No. 19 Cougars regain their pre-November form? Desert News
TEMPE, Ariz. Technically, the BYU Cougars are still alive for a berth in the Big 12 Conference Championship game in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 7 after dropping a 28-23 heartbreaker to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon.
As detailed by the Deseret News on Saturday evening, the Cougars must beat Houston (4-7, 3-5) next Saturday night at 8:15 PM and have Kansas State win at Iowa State or Arizona win at home against ASU. to reach AT&T Stadium and play for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
BYU (9-2, 6-2) lost control of its own destiny with back-to-back losses to Kansas and ASU after its magical 9-0 start. The Cougars can only blame themselves for not finishing both times.
The truth is that coach Kalani Sitake's team hasn't played like a championship-caliber team since the beginning of the month. After a 37-24 win at UCF on Oct. 26, the Cougars flew back from Orlando feeling good about themselves, and had a bye week to do some extra preparation for Utah.
Since then, for whatever reason, they haven't been the same team on both sides of the ball, and even special teams have slipped a bit (despite Keelan Marion's kickoff return and Will Ferrin's game-winning field goal against the Utes).
There are instances of passing, poor play calling, sub-par blocking and inaccurate passing in attack, and sloppy tackling, failed coverage and a general lack of solidity in defence. And of course a few fumbles, like the quick punt that deflected off Evan Johnson's helmet against Kansas and the foot strike that deflected off Talan Alfrey in Tempe.
On offense, a strong rushing attack is the quarterback's best friend and can cover up many deficiencies, as ASU showed on Saturday. The Sun Devils averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, but they controlled the clock with Cam Skattebo (28 carries, 147 yards, 3 touchdowns) to take some pressure off redshirt freshman QB Sam Leavitt.
The Sun Devils were 7-of-10 in third place, which was probably the most important statistic of the game. The Cougars got their rushing attack going a bit in the second half after amassing just 25 yards on 13 carries in the first half. BYU finished with a respectable 4.1 yards per carry and was 7 of 13 on third down and 2 of 5 on fourth down.
“I just want to get the ball downfield no matter how it goes,” Sitake said. I just want to get points on the board. We need to look at where the shortcomings are, why we couldn't do this consistently. A lot of that has to do with mistakes, but a lot of it has to do with the talent we're going against. That's why a lot of these games are tight.
Kansas, which has pulled off three straight upsets of nationally ranked teams, and Arizona State play as teams with postseason potential.
BYU is not.
Offensive lineman Connor Pay was quick to point out that this team doesn't believe in moral victories, but the way it played in the second half offers hope that coaches can turn things around quickly.
That was definitely a lot better than laying down and getting blown out, Pay said.
The starting center said the slow start came as a surprise as the Cougars had had a very solid week of practice leading up to the trip to Tempe. The same couldn't be said the week before, when the hangover from the rivalry win exposed its ugly head, several players said.
Just too many mistakes in the first half. A few things that didn't go our way, Pay said about BYU's 114-yard output in the first half against a mediocre ASU defense. In the second half we were able to tighten up some of those things, but just too little too late.
Pay said the coaches made some adjustments that allowed LJ Martin to get going a bit (42 yards) and Keelan Marion to run some jet sweeps (30 yards, two TDs), but the damage was already done.
They came out and did well in the first half, and we didn't. That's a bad recipe when you come out and make mistakes and they play well, Pay said. I think we made a few adjustments that I'll keep to myself that were pretty important.
The bottom line is that without too much imagination, the Cougars could be 11-0, but they could also be 7-4 or even 6-5. After the warm start, there has been some regression to the average.
A big part of it is execution. I mean, football is crazy because there are so many things leading up to a moment like that (last drive when Jake Retzlaff threw an inaccurate pass that was intercepted by Javan Robinson), receiver Chase Roberts said. You wish you could have played that first half differently so you didn't have that moment. But when push comes to shove, we have to execute. We have been very good at that.
Unfortunately we didn't do that in the last two games.
So the reeling BYU Cougars turn their attention to another set of reeling Cougars, the red-clad Houston Cougars, who can't make it to a bowl game and play for nothing but pride. The ASU-Arizona game starts at 1:30 PM MST and the Kansas State-Iowa State game, known as Farmageddon, starts at 5:30 PM and should be in the second half when BYU-Houston starts.
We really have to play our game. If we play our game, we won't find ourselves in such situations. We beat teams by two, three scores. That's what we need to get back to, Roberts said. That's BYU football. We have to start beating teams like we always have. And not even having to get into those last-second situations. Unfortunately, they didn't go our way in the last few games.
As for the championship game, if BYU beats Houston:
An ISU win and ASU loss means BYU will play ISU in Arlington.
An ASU win and ISU loss means BYU will play ASU in Arlington.
If both ISU and ASU lose and Colorado beats Oklahoma State, BYU will play Colorado in Arlington.
Cougars in the air
Houston (4-7, 3-5) at No. 19 BYU (9-2, 6-2)
Saturday, 8:15 PM MST
At LaVell Edwards Stadium
Provo, Utah
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM
|
