Sports
Monday overview: quarter-finals in Malaga, end of season 2024
2024 is officially in the books for the best tennis players in the world.
Well, at least the competition season is over. There are still many exhibitions, but that is another discussion.
The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup ended the highest level of tennis tournaments on the calendar last week. Team Canada was in Malaga, Spain for both events, but did not repeat their success from previous years.
Here's what you need to know.
In case you missed it: one more last eight exit from Team Canada
A bit of history repeated itself for Canada's Davis Cup team in the Final 8 in Malaga, but not the parts they had hoped for.
Canada was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Davis Cup for the second year in a row last Wednesday, losing 2-0 to Germany. The Canadians were hoping for a repeat of their 2022 quarter-final victory over the Germans, but instead lost both singles matches to go out at the same stage as 2023.
Gabriel Diallo and Denis Shapovalov were the two competitors for Team Canada. Diallo lost the opening match to Daniel Altmaier in straight sets, while Shapovalov lost again to Jan-Lennard Struff in a third-set tiebreak.
The Canadian men also followed their female compatriots in the same round. The Billie Jean King Cup team lost the quarter-finals to Great Britain in Malaga last Sunday.
CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the 2024 Davis Cup final.
On Tuesday, the tennis world said goodbye to Rafael Nadal, whose career officially ended with Spain's defeat by the Netherlands. The Spaniard played his last professional match in the opening singles match, losing to Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.
With the conclusion of the Billie Jean King Cup and the Davis Cup, both won by Italy, there will be no more tournaments on the main tours in the 2024 season. The 2025 season gets underway before the calendar turns, with the United Cup starting on December 29.
Under the radar: Draxl continues Canada's Mexican magic
Last week, during the ATP Challenger Tour, Liam Draxl joined the club of Canadians who achieved great results in Mexico in 2024. He reached both finals at the ATP Challenger event in Puerto Vallarta, winning the doubles with compatriot Benjamin Sigouin.
The Canadian duo were the top seeds and dropped just one set in the quarterfinals, closing out the title series with a 7-6(5), 6-2 victory over Americans Karl Poling and Ryan Seggerman.
It is Draxl's fourth Challenger Tour doubles title of 2024 and fifth overall. For Sigouin it is his second doubles title at Challenger level. The pair previously teamed up to win a Challenger in Little Rock in June.
Draxl also reached the singles final, his second on the ATP Challenger Tour, but lost to Nishesh Basavareddy in straight sets.
Also read: Jasmine (Paolini) – WTA flower of the year
Kayla Cross continued the recent Canadian trend of strong performances in WTA 125 events, reaching the doubles final with Liv Hovde in Charleston, South Carolina, the first WTA 125 final of the 19-year-old's career. The pair defeated the top seeds in the quarter-finals and the fourth seeds in the semi-finals before ultimately falling in the final at the hands of third seeds Nuria Brancaccio and Leyre Romero Gormaz in straight sets.
Canada had two second-place finishes last week, both on the ITF men's circuit. Juan Carlos Aguilar reached the final of an M15 event in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, while Cleeve Harper reached the doubles title match in Austin, Texas.
Unlike the ATP and WTA Tours, there is no break on the ITF calendar. The men's and women's world tours will continue to host events throughout December. Follow Tennis Canada's social media channels for updates on Canadian results.
Here you can follow the Canadians in action every week.
