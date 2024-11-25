Steamboat hockey takes home the opener in convincing fashion





Just 13 seconds into Steamboat Springs' hockey home opener, senior Finn Baier had already scored the winning goal. The Sailors invited the Rampart Rams to town on Friday night and earned a lopsided 8-0 victory to start the season. Baier said scoring early and often is a focus for the team this year. After the opening puck dropped, the Sailors managed to move it into their offensive zone. When the Rampart goalie got behind his post to play the puck, it was stolen by Baier, who managed to get around the net and tap in with ease for the first of the season. “We always talk about how the first shift is the most important,” Baier explains. “We want to skate hard on that first shift to set the tone for the rest of the game and show that we came to play.” Rampart learned of Steamboat's intentions very quickly, as the Sailors scored three goals in just six minutes of play. Senior defender Angus Frithsen led the team with a hat trick midway through the second period. The Steamboat captain was more than pleased with the play he saw on the ice Friday night. “We are a skilled team, so our game is to beat them with our skills, move the puck around and work it around with our passing,” Frithsen said. “Of course we can improve that, but it is a good first game of the season and a good win.” After the game, Frithsen seemed comfortable with the team's expectations for the season. The 8-0 win was only more reassurance for him. “We want to win states,” he said. “That's the goal.” Senior Finn Baier keeps his eye on the net as he enters the offensive zone with the puck during a hockey game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Other Sailor goals on Friday night came from Zane Durham, Sawyer Vietanen and Heck Stephenson, who had two of their own. Steamboat head coach Brian Ripley said the early lead gave him the opportunity to provide his varsity players with the same amount of ice time and get them as many looks as possible as the schedule quickly turns into a more challenging competition. In between bouts, he challenged his players to work on different aspects of their game. “We talked a lot about possession and how to maintain possession, support each other, try to stay away from the one-man show and the selfish plays, and try to build on team-oriented hockey,” Ripley said. The Sailors have a quick turnaround with game two of the season Saturday at home against Air Academy. The players will then go on Thanksgiving break, but Ripley isn't worried about the team losing focus during the upcoming time off. “This coming Thanksgiving holiday, we'll start with training on Monday morning at 6 a.m. so they can get right back into it,” he said. “It's the mental side and if a mistake happens you'll see it.” Wal 0, Steamboat sources 8

R: 0 0 0

SS: 3 3 2 Jacob French, senior, handles the puck during a hockey game in Steamboat Springs on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Zane Durham of Steamboat skates around a Rampart defenseman during a hockey game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Steamboat Springs freshman Fisher Gibson looks for a teammate to root for during a hockey game against Rampart on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Finn Chapman stretches to collect a loose puck during a hockey game in Steamboat Springs on Friday, November 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Trenton McElhinney digs his skates into the ice to reverse the direction of the puck during a Steamboat Springs hockey game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, against Rampart. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Steamboat hockey captain Angus Frithsen searches the ice for an open teammate during a game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Austin Shorland takes the puck into the offensive zone during a Steamboat hockey game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today Sophomore Trenton McElhinney prepares to shoot during a Steamboat hockey game on Friday, November 22, 2024. Tom Skulski/Steamboat Pilot & Today

