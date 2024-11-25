Richmond Olympic Oval bucked the trends and was transformed into a community recreation centre





This occasional series examines Bellingham's indoor recreation needs and current options, and how other cities have financed and built successful civic centers. While too many Olympic buildings fall into disrepair due to the competition, the 512,000-square-foot Richmond Olympic Oval in British Columbia transformed in 2010 from a long track facility into an impressive community center for all types of sports and fitness enthusiasts. The sprawling facility, located at 6111 River Road, Richmond, an hour north of Bellingham, is now home to two Olympic-sized ice rinks, six hardwood courts, two plastic courts, a 400-meter track, a climbing wall, fitness centers, fitness studios , an Olympic Museum and more. Professional athletes go to the facility to train, while metro Vancouver residents play table tennis, basketball or just work out. The Richmond Olympic Oval offers a high-quality recreational opportunity, built from the skeleton of the skating arena from the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics. (Think Wendt /Cascadia Daily News) More than 1.3 million people visited the Oval in 2023. A monthly continuous membership for an adult costs $72CAD per month, or less than $52 in US dollars. Marketing and communications manager Brianna Fee said the intention from the start was to ensure the facility would be used by the community once the Games were over. It was really at the forefront… What will the community be able to do next? Fairy said. Often it is the opposite of that. The Olympics end and they say: what now? The Richmond Olympic Oval, where Olympic speed skating competitions were held, now has two ice rinks. (Think Wendt /Cascadia Daily News) Fee said the Oval sought input from community and sporting organizations as early as 2006 on what would be put into the facility. Before the Olympics even came to town, the facility opened to community members with four hardwood courts, a studio space in the fitness center and the 400-meter skating oval. According to Fee, the center already had 1,500 members in 2009. In September 2010, the Oval was completely converted into a recreation The facility is operated by the Richmond Olympic Oval Corporation, whose sole shareholder is the City of Richmond. The center is the home training center for Canada's Olympic climbers, the Canadian national women's volleyball team, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby, Fee said. The Richmond Olympic Oval contains 10 indoor basketball courts and three outdoor courts. (Think Wendt /Cascadia Daily News) Coming soon: a look at two successful recreation centers in Snohomish County. Read previous stories on three Bellingham projects for additional indoor recreation opportunities. Charlotte Alden is CDN's general assignment/enterprise reporter; reach her at [email protected]; 360-922-3090 ext. 123.

