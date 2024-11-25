Highlights India vs Australia 1st Test Day 4: All-round IND Crush AUS by 295 runs in Perth

Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his great play with the ball. He said he was happy with the way the team responded after being put under pressure in the first innings.

Australia captain Pat Cummins says it is very disappointing and says they will rest for a few days and then resume preparations for the Adelaide Test. Adds that they didn't really give themselves a chance in all facets. Furthermore, he thinks they should have done well with the bat on the first day. Says there is a lot of experience in the locker room and they know very well how to get back. Ends by saying that they will have a detailed conversation about where things went wrong and that they will arrive in Adelaide stronger and better prepared.

Time for the presentation ceremony

Head continued to impose himself on the Indian attack, while Marsh, who had looked shaky before the lunch break, also found his footing. As he has often done, Bumrah made the breakthrough on his return to attack by removing Head. When Marsh dragged one back onto the stumps of Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling alley, one end was opened for the tourists, and it was only a matter of time before they sealed the deal. This 295-run win marks India's biggest win in Australia in terms of runs as they complete a memorable victory.

Earlier on day 4, Australia was shocked early by the dismissal of Usman Khawaja. Steven Smith and Travis Head then stepped up, with Smith making a conscious adjustment not to shuffle over his stumps. The indifferent bounce worried both, and although Head started cautiously, he gained confidence as the innings progressed and began to unleash his shots. Smith was undone by a beauty from Siraj, but Head held firm and put together a solid stand with local boy Mitchell Marsh.

On Day 3, centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli helped India extend their lead. Jaiswal became only the third Indian to score a century in his first Test in Australia. After a mini-collapse saw India lose 3 wickets for 8 runs to be reduced to 322/5, Kohlis's 30th Test Century, along with a cameo from Nitish Kumar Reddy, pushed India to a commanding lead of 533 runs before declaring. India were on the field for 134.3 overs and inflicted further misery on Australia, reducing the tally to 12/3 by the end of the game.

By day 2, the greenish tint on the surface had faded, revealing a more brownish hue. The frenetic action of Day 1 gave way to a more steady match, with only three wickets falling throughout the day. Mitchell Starc showed admirable resilience with the bat and helped Australia reduce the deficit to 46 runs. Contrary to expectations, the pitch calmed down rather than deteriorated, with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal taking advantage of the improved conditions. The duo batted with authority and took India to a dominant position at stumps, with a 218-run lead and all 10 wickets intact.

Let's look at how we got to this point in the first Test. It all started with a gripping opening day that saw 17 wickets fall, all claimed by the seams. India, who opted to bat first on a vibrant green pitch, were bowled out for just 150. The Australian pacers, led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, used the conditions brilliantly to confuse the visitors. When Australia came into bat, the Indian pacers hit back with equal venom. Jasprit Bumrah's fiery spells, combined with impactful contributions from Mohammed Siraj and debutant Harshit Rana, left Australia reeling. Stumps left the hosts in deep trouble, in a dangerous position at 67/7.

An emphatic win for India to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25! After being bowled out for just 150 in the first innings, trouble loomed, and not many thought India would win the game, let alone by a huge margin of 295 runs. As for Australia, being humiliated in such a manner at home is a rare occurrence, especially at Perth Stadium where they had an impeccable record, winning all four of their previous Tests at the venue.

58.4 OUT! BOWLEDEM! INDIA WIN A FAMOUS WIN IN PERTH! A victory that will be remembered for a long time! Harshit Rana stays around the stumps and gets the ball back to the left-hander. Lands full length on off, Alex Carey is trapped in the crease and goes through to push it to the offside. Finally he plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past his outside edge and clatters against the sticks. India ends Australia's unbeaten winning streak at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

58.3 2 runs.

58.2 Short and downwardly bent leg, deeply drawn, fine. No run made.

58.1 Oh, that must have stung! Another sharp bumper on the body line, stays considerably low on bounce. Alex Carey tries to dive under, but gets hit near his left shoulder. Harshit immediately checks with Carey and he says he is doing well.

57.6 No run.

57.5 No run.

57.4 Takes the single on the fourth ball! Fuller and on the move, Alex Carey paddles it across the ground to deep well for a single.

57.3 An appeal for LBW, but the referee remains unmoved! This goes straight, fuller and flatter on the outside, Alex Careylung moving forward with a good step forward to defend. The replay shows he got an inside edge on the front pad.

57.2 Sundar floats it up, full and on, Alex Careyl leans further and goes to deep point. They don't run anymore.

57.1 He is dropped short and outside off, Carey rocks back and cuts it to deep point but denies for the single.

Halt! The physio is out for the mandatory concussion check. Josh Hazlewood looks in good spirits as the two referees on the pitch watch him.

56.6 Ouch, that's gross!

56.6 With leg slip in place, Harshit fires on a longer length inside, on middle, Josh Hazlewood brings the bat in the way and blocks it. NO BALL called as Harshit has been overshot.

56.5 Change of length, fractionally full and on-off, Alex Careyprods goes forward and pins the cover drive into the cover point gap for a single.

56.4 Continues to test the batsman by bowling that short one, onto the stumps. Alex Carey does well to bend back and sail it towards the keeper.

56.3 No run.

56.2 Short punch, slanted past leg stump, Alex Carey ducks underneath.

56.1 Good length delivery to the stumps, Carey brings his bat forward and pushes it towards middle.

55.6 Tossed up and pushed through, drifting around the leg, Hazlewood wedges it close to short leg. Batsman_1: Josh Hazlewood 4(6) Batsman_2: Alex Carey 32(45) Bowler: Washington Sundar 2/47(14) More than: 56 Execute: 4 Wicket: 0 Score: 233/9

55.5 Flatter and into the batter, on middle, Josh Hazlewood gets a big inside edge on the front pad as he goes for a block.

55.1 Slower through the air, outside, Hazlewood lets it be.

Helmets and shin guards are out for a few close-in fielders. A slip, a leg slip, a silly point and short leg in place as Sundar starts around the wicket.

55.3 No run.

55.2 FOUR! A little aggression from Josh! Folded up, full and outside off, Josh Hazlewood flicks his front foot outside and drives it past covers for a boundary.

55.4 No run.

54.2 Carey had to rush there! Full length, on and off, Carey drives it into the coverage region and runs away for the second. However, the throw lands flat and fast at the goalie, forcing Carey to do a full dive to get home. Two taken.

54.5 A bit yes and no, but ultimately no problems! Alex Carey is fractionally full, into the stumps, sends it to square leg and immediately sniffs for a single, but gets a sharp return from Hazlewood. Withdraws and returns home on time.

54.4 Short length, on the stumps, tucked to mid-wicket, off the back foot by Carey.

54.3 Length ball slanted into the pads, Carey misses the crease and wears on the pads.

54.6 No run.