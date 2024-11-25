Sports
Bowl projections: Alabama leaves the College Football Playoff field, Indiana remains one of the big teams
I've been saying all season that 9-3 wouldn't be good enough to get into the league College football Play-off. However, after Week 13, we now have two SEC teams with three losses that we didn't expect to be among.
Alabama suffered another stunning road loss, this time a 24-3 defeat at Oklahoma. As much as the CFP selection committee loves Alabama, this could be one ugly loss too many, even for them, as the Crimson Tide are now coming off losses to the Sooners and Vanderbilt.
Ole Miss also likely coughed up a CFP berth with a 24-17 loss at Florida on Saturday. The Rebels could fall further than Alabama in this week's rankings as they benefited from a head-to-head win over Georgia, a result the committee honored. That won't be necessary.
Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game, but not because of anything they did on Saturday. The Bulldogs were busy beating UMass with chaos happening all around them. Georgia will face the winner of the Texas vs. Texas match next week in Atlanta. Texas A&M game.
As for the Aggies, they also picked up their third loss of the season in an epic 43-41, four-overtime rout at Auburn. Texas A&M is ready as a big team, even though the odds weren't great early on. Still, the Aggies can win the SEC Championship and earn the automatic berth that comes with it. They just need to beat Texas and Georgia along the way. A piece of cake, right?
I have Alabama as the first team in the projected College Football Playoff bracket. SMU, the ACC's projected runner-up, is projected as the last team in the field, while Clemson is another contender for that spot. I'm very curious to see what the committee does with Alabama in the rankings this week.
The most anticipated game of the week went poorly for fifth-ranked Indiana, which lost 38-15 at Ohio State. That was an early game before all the aforementioned chaos. Still, after the game I believed the Hoosiers would likely stay in playoff contention, and that position ultimately seems more secure. We will now have to wait and see what the selection committee thinks about them on Tuesday.
Quarterfinals
|
January 1
|
Pink bowl
|
(1) Ohio State vs. (8/9) winner
|
January 1
|
Sugar bowl
|
(2) Georgia vs. (7/10) Winner
|
January 1
|
Fiesta bowl
|
(4) Boise State vs. (5/12) winner
|
December 31
|
Peach bowl
|
(3) Miami vs. (6/11) Winner
First round
|
December 20 or 21
|
Autzen Stadium
|(5) Oregon vs. (12) Arizona State
|(4) Boise State
|
December 20 or 21
|
Notre Dame Stadium
|(8)Notre Dame vs. (9) Indiana
|(1) State of Ohio
|
December 20 or 21
|
Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium
|(6)Texas vs. (11) SME
|(3)Miami
|
December 20 or 21
|
Beaver Stadium
|(7) Penn State vs. (10) Tennessee
|(2) Georgia
In the always chaotic Big 12, Arizona State defeated BYU 28-23, guaranteeing at least two losses for the conference champion. Therefore, there is a distinct possibility that the Big 12 champion will not get a bye in the CFP. Colorado lost at Kansas for its third loss of the season and second in conference play. Iowa State also won, creating a four-way tie. Next week all four teams are favored, and if they all win next week, Arizona State and Iowa State would play for the title.
Notre Dame completed a sweep of our military academies with a 49-14 victory over previously undefeated Army. The Fighting Irish handed Navy its first loss of the season on October 26 by a score of 51-14.
For the first time since 2021, there are expected to be too many bowl-eligible teams. At the time, the NCAA sanctioned a game called the Frisco Football Classic – not to be confused with the annual Frisco Bowl – as a one-time bowl game so that all eligible teams could participate in the postseason. There are currently 77 teams eligible for 82 spots. If more than that qualify for the postseason, look to the powers that be to potentially re-create a contest for the additional teams.
Is your team not listed? Check outJerry Palm's complete bowl projections.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/bowl-projections-alabama-exits-college-football-playoff-field-indiana-remains-among-at-large-teams/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Politicians back call for bold national food strategy
- World Table Tennis Final: Wang Chuqin wins third title in a row, beating Tomokazu Harimoto
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes northeastern Colombia
- Brazil and China near agreement on pork offal exports, boosting trade opportunities – Swineweb.com
- Republicans push back against Democrats' claims that Gabbard, Trump's intelligence pick, is compromised
- PM Modi calls for constructive debates as winter session begins
- Trump, Pentagon attack UN and NATO and urge US to ignore Geneva conventions | Trump administration
- Imran Khan's supporters march in Islamabad DW 11/25/2024
- D-2 of the Regional Elections, a number of Kiai visit Jokowi at his residence, what is happening?
- Bowl projections: Alabama leaves the College Football Playoff field, Indiana remains one of the big teams
- Vaping products can cause a variety of harm to the respiratory tract. Today's Rowan
- A-Rod shares the “most embarrassing moment” of his career and who Barkley thinks is the greatest NBA player ever.