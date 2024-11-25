Bowl projections: Alabama leaves the College Football Playoff field, Indiana remains one of the big teams

I've been saying all season that 9-3 wouldn't be good enough to get into the league College football Play-off. However, after Week 13, we now have two SEC teams with three losses that we didn't expect to be among.

Alabama suffered another stunning road loss, this time a 24-3 defeat at Oklahoma. As much as the CFP selection committee loves Alabama, this could be one ugly loss too many, even for them, as the Crimson Tide are now coming off losses to the Sooners and Vanderbilt.

Ole Miss also likely coughed up a CFP berth with a 24-17 loss at Florida on Saturday. The Rebels could fall further than Alabama in this week's rankings as they benefited from a head-to-head win over Georgia, a result the committee honored. That won't be necessary.

Speaking of Georgia, the Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game, but not because of anything they did on Saturday. The Bulldogs were busy beating UMass with chaos happening all around them. Georgia will face the winner of the Texas vs. Texas match next week in Atlanta. Texas A&M game.

As for the Aggies, they also picked up their third loss of the season in an epic 43-41, four-overtime rout at Auburn. Texas A&M is ready as a big team, even though the odds weren't great early on. Still, the Aggies can win the SEC Championship and earn the automatic berth that comes with it. They just need to beat Texas and Georgia along the way. A piece of cake, right?

I have Alabama as the first team in the projected College Football Playoff bracket. SMU, the ACC's projected runner-up, is projected as the last team in the field, while Clemson is another contender for that spot. I'm very curious to see what the committee does with Alabama in the rankings this week.

The most anticipated game of the week went poorly for fifth-ranked Indiana, which lost 38-15 at Ohio State. That was an early game before all the aforementioned chaos. Still, after the game I believed the Hoosiers would likely stay in playoff contention, and that position ultimately seems more secure. We will now have to wait and see what the selection committee thinks about them on Tuesday.

Quarterfinals

January 1 Pink bowl

Pasadena, California. (1) Ohio State vs. (8/9) winner January 1 Sugar bowl

New Orleans (2) Georgia vs. (7/10) Winner January 1 Fiesta bowl

Glendale, Ariz. (4) Boise State vs. (5/12) winner December 31 Peach bowl

Atlanta (3) Miami vs. (6/11) Winner

First round

December 20 or 21 Autzen Stadium

Eugene, Or. (5) Oregon vs. (12) Arizona State (4) Boise State December 20 or 21 Notre Dame Stadium

South Bend, Ind. (8)Notre Dame vs. (9) Indiana (1) State of Ohio December 20 or 21 Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium

Austin, Texas. (6)Texas vs. (11) SME (3)Miami December 20 or 21 Beaver Stadium

State College, Pa. (7) Penn State vs. (10) Tennessee (2) Georgia

In the always chaotic Big 12, Arizona State defeated BYU 28-23, guaranteeing at least two losses for the conference champion. Therefore, there is a distinct possibility that the Big 12 champion will not get a bye in the CFP. Colorado lost at Kansas for its third loss of the season and second in conference play. Iowa State also won, creating a four-way tie. Next week all four teams are favored, and if they all win next week, Arizona State and Iowa State would play for the title.

Notre Dame completed a sweep of our military academies with a 49-14 victory over previously undefeated Army. The Fighting Irish handed Navy its first loss of the season on October 26 by a score of 51-14.

For the first time since 2021, there are expected to be too many bowl-eligible teams. At the time, the NCAA sanctioned a game called the Frisco Football Classic – not to be confused with the annual Frisco Bowl – as a one-time bowl game so that all eligible teams could participate in the postseason. There are currently 77 teams eligible for 82 spots. If more than that qualify for the postseason, look to the powers that be to potentially re-create a contest for the additional teams.

Is your team not listed? Check outJerry Palm's complete bowl projections.