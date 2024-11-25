College Football Playoff Projections: Will there be only three SEC teams in the field before Week 14?

How many SEC teams are actually in the playoffs?

Only three teams in the league have two or fewer losses after Week 13, in which Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M all lost. Does this mean the SEC only has three playoff options? Or does a team with three losses have a chance?

We wouldn't write off the three-loss teams. Especially Texas A&M. The Aggies can earn an automatic berth with a win over Texas and a win over Georgia in the SEC title game. And both Alabama and Ole Miss have wins over Georgia.

However, we think there will only be three SEC teams in the bracket in Tuesday's bracket of the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's what we think the bracket will look like after getting every team and seed spot on last week.

Goodbye to the first round

1. Oregon (11-0, projected Big Ten champion)

The Ducks were off in Week 13 and are the only undefeated team remaining at the highest level of college football.

2. Texas (10-1, projected SEC champions)

Texas earned a win over a Kentucky team that couldn't make the most of the opportunities it had. Quinn Ewers suffered an ankle injury during the win but it's small and he should be good going against A&M.

3. Miami (10-1, projected ACC champions)

Miami did what was necessary against Wake Forest. A win in Week 14 puts the Hurricanes in the ACC title game against SMU.

4. Boise State (10-1, projected Mountain West champions)

Ashton Jeanty eclipsed the 2,000-meter mark, but also suffered a left ankle injury. However, Jeanty was able to return to the game and Boise State survived Wyoming's upset bid for a 17–13 victory.

Here are the College Football Playoff projections after Week 13. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)

First round games

No. No. 12 Arizona State (8-2, projected Big 12 champion) and No. 5 Ohio State (10-1, overall)

The Sun Devils are in the best position of any team at the top of the Big 12. Arizona State has the tiebreaker advantage over everyone else and enters the Big 12 title game with a win over Arizona. The Sun Devils should also be the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the rankings on Tuesday night. Ohio State remains at No. 2 in the rankings after its impressive win over Indiana, but is currently stuck at No. 5. The Buckeyes get a rematch with the Ducks for the Big Ten title with a win over Michigan.

No. 11 Indiana (10-1, overall) at No. 6. Notre Dame (10-1, overall)

The Hoosiers are the main beneficiary of the chaos in the SEC. If Alabama and Ole Miss had scored wins, it would be easy to see the committee dropping Indiana from the field this week. Instead, the Hoosiers should feel good about their chances. A win over Purdue should be enough for a playoff berth.

We think Notre Dame can stay ahead of Penn State in the rankings after an impressive win over previously undefeated Army. The Irish are a very complete team right now and are riding a nine-game win streak after their stunning Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois.

No. 10 SMU (10-1, overall) at No. 7 Penn State (10-1, overall)

SMU should be on the field for the first time after an easy win over Virginia, which clinched a spot in the ACC title game. SMU is also on a nine-game win streak since its Week 2 loss to BYU. Here's a situation to think about: Does SMU come in as a big team at 11-2 if it loses to Miami in the ACC title game?

The Nittany Lions left Minnesota with a 26-25 victory. Like Indiana, Penn State will feel good about its playoff chances with a win over Maryland in the regular season finale.

No. 9 Tennessee (9-2, overall) and No. 8 Georgia (9-2, overall)

Don't start thinking about a rematch between the Vols and Bulldogs just yet. This is probably going to change. Georgia has clinched a spot in the SEC title game and will play either Texas or Texas A&M on December 7. There are still some seeds for the Bulldogs.

Tennessee was the biggest beneficiary of the SEC playoff losses. After falling out of the bracket a week ago, the Vols are back in and should make the playoffs with a win over Vanderbilt.