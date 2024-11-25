Notre Dame is up and the SEC is down? Plus a prediction for the College Football Playoff

See you Saturday Newsletter | This is The Athleticss college football newsletter. Sign up here to receive it directly in your inbox Until Saturday.

While you slept, USC defeated UCLA 19-13 to qualify for bowl play. Here's what else you need to know about college football on Saturdays.

Trending after week 13

Is the SEC bad?

Special teams. Indiana looked like it was going to be competitive, forcing a three-and-out on Ohio States' first possession and scoring on the opening drive. But as it turned out, a series of special teams missteps ultimately defined the Hoosiers' 38-15 rout, including a muffed punt snap that handed OSU the ball at the IU 7-yard line and gave up a 79-yard punt return. to OSU's Caleb Downs. IU's mistakes set the tone for the rest of the day on special teams. Minnesota kept things close in a one-point loss to Penn State by blocking the Nittany Lions extra point attempt and return for two points. And before Miami walked away with a 42-12 win against Wake Forest, Demond Claiborne returned with one punt for 100 meters and a Demon Deacons score.

View Down's dynamic returns:

The SEC. Three ranked SEC teams (two of which were projected into last week's 12-team CFP field) lost to unranked teams yesterday. Each loss came in particularly devastating fashion for opponents who entered the game at or below .500 No. 9. Ole Miss trailed for the entire second half against Florida in a 24–17 loss; No. 7 Alabama posted its lowest scoring output since 2004 in a 24-3 loss to Oklahoma; and No. 15 Texas A&M lost 43-41 in four overtimes to an Auburn team that entered with one conference win. It raises the question of whether anyone within the SEC is truly elite OR whether the conference is filled with a bunch of above-average contenders.

Big 12 chaos. There is a four-way tie at the top of the Big 12 as BYU, Arizona State, Colorado and Iowa State are each 6-2 in the conference. No. 16 Colorado lost 37-21 to Kansas as the 5-6 Jayhawks recorded their third straight win against a ranked team. No. 21 Arizona State defeated BYU 28-23 to hand the Cougars their second straight loss, and Iowa State survived 31-28 against Utah. If each team wins and the tie remains after next week, Arizona State would face Iowa State for the conference title in Arlington, which appears to be the conference's only CFP bid.

Anyone who plays Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have the best point differential in the FBS (+301) and have outscored their last nine opponents 399-92. That dominance was on display again Saturday when Notre Dame defeated No. Handed 18 Army its first defeat in a 49-14 result.

Clock fun. Fans of No. 21 Arizona States rushed the field when they thought the Sun Devils had a victory against No. 14 BYU, but an official review concluded there was one second left, resulting in a delay of 13 minutes as fans returned to their seats. But that was far from Saturday's longest game. Texas A&M's four-OT loss lasted four hours and ten minutes.

Week 13 Playoff Projection

ACC with two bids, welcome Arizona State!

Here's what the Playoff bracket should look like on Tuesday (the committee is listening, right?):

ACC: SMU clinched a spot in the championship game by eliminating Virginia 33-7. The committee will likely keep Miami ahead of the Mustangs in the rankings after the Canes' 42-14 win against Wake Forest (a ranking I still disagree with). Miami will play for the championship if it beats Syracuse next week. If it loses, Clemson will play SMU for the conference title. The ACC has a more realistic shot at two Playoff teams because it can see itself as a beneficiary of the SEC's madness.

Big Ten: The biggest question in the Big Ten is how far Indiana will fall after its loss to Ohio State (which will play Oregon in the conference championship if it beats Michigan next week). Coach Curt Cignetti believes his team is still Playoff worthy, and I agree. A road loss to the No. 2 team in the country shouldn't take the Hoosiers out of contention, but will likely take them out of the picture as they host a game in Bloomington. (And the Hoosiers should be helped by some of the chaos in the SEC.)

Big 12: Arizona State appears best positioned to reach the Big 12 title game, as long as Arizona goes 4-7 next week. The Sun Devils take the lead at just the right time. They controlled the entire game against BYU as RB Cam Skattebo scored a season-high three TDs. They won against Kansas, which has been playing a spoiler lately. ASU should take a big step and be the highest ranked in the Big 12 this week.

SEC: Every SEC team except Texas, Georgia and Tennessee has at least three losses, and it's difficult to justify a Playoff bid for any of these, meaning the SEC may be down to three representatives in the Playoff field. Georgia clinched a spot in the conference title game on Saturday and will play either Texas or Texas A&M, who will renew their rivalry next week with a trip to Atlanta on the line. You could call Tennessee the conference's biggest winner on Saturday, as it was helped out of the bubble by losses to Alabama and Ole Miss.

Group of 5: Boise State held off Wyoming 17-13 as Ashton Jeanty became the first 2,000-yard rusher in the FBS since 2019. The Broncos secured a spot in the Mountain West title game with the win and should remain in position to win a to earn a bye in the first round. with the Big 12 now looking just as inconsistent as it did last week.

Quick snaps

Nebraska broke a seven-year bowl drought the longest in the Power 4 with a 44-25 win against Wisconsin.

Rutgers then extended a 15-year losing streak to AP-ranked foes Illinois scored on fourth down in the final seconds of the game.

