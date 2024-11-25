Robertson named ECAC Hockey's Defenseman of the Week





ITHACA, NY Cornell sophomore defenseman men's hockey Ben Robertson was named ECAC Hockey's Defender of the Week, the conference office announced Monday morning. Robertson had a goal and an assist in the Big Red's 5-0 shutout of Princeton at Lynah Rink on Saturday night. His two points tied six other ECAC Hockey blueliners for the defensemen's league points lead, but he was the only player to score a goal and have multiple points this weekend. Both of Robertson's points came on Cornell's pair of power-play goals in the third period of the win over Princeton. His first point came when he made a pass from the top of the left faceoff circle to the sophomore forward Ryan Walsh at the far left post for a tip-in-one-timer. Later in the period, Robertson added an insurance marker for Cornell, lasering a shot over Princeton goaltender Ethan Pearson's glove from the left faceoff circle after a Walsh faceoff win. So far in the Big Red's six games, Robertson has five points (one goal, four assists). His four assists are tied with senior defenseman Walsh Tim Rego and freshmen forward Charlie Major for the team leader. The No. 8 Cornell men's hockey team will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 30, when it faces No. 18 Quinnipiac in the biennial Frozen Apple game at Madison Square Garden. Puck drop between the Big Red and Bobcats is scheduled for 8 p.m. Game action will air on ESPN+ and over the air on WHCU (870 AM, 97.7 FM, cortacatoday.com). Canadian fans can also stream the match on TSN+. Another streaming option for international viewers is through Stretch Internet.

