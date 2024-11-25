All reactions to Australia on Day 3 against India, Marnus Labuschagne's form, will he be dropped, who could replace him, Nathan McSweeney debut, latest news

Nothing sends the Australian sports media into a frenzy like the country's cricket team capitulating on home soil and that's exactly what happened in Perth on Sunday as India completely dominated the hosts in the first Test of the summer.

Watch every ball of Australia vs India LIVE and ad-free while playing in 4K on Kayo | New to Kayo? Get your first month for just $1. Limited time offer.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/>

India's newest star Yashasvi Jaiswal scores big against the world's best pace attack, against King Kohli's sublime return to form, against their own stunning 3/12 collapse amid an impossible chase of 534, Australia went nothing wrong on day three.

The biggest talking point so far, apart from the apparent poor production, has revolved around Marnus Labuschagne's worrying immediate and sustained form.

Scores of 2 (52) and 3 (5) in the first test led many pundits to leapfrog when he was included in the team; However, the country's batting depth is certainly not the strongest at the moment, raising many questions about who would actually replace him if he were dropped.

Read some of the strongest reactions to Australia's first Test performance and more below:

MICHAEL VAUGHAN

After a grim first innings and an even worse start to their second dig, the former England captain's biggest concerns revolved around Australia's batting shares.

I didn't see that. I look at this Australian team, they are a great team, and for whatever reason they bowl India out for 150, then only bat well enough to get only 104, and with the ball in hand they had periods where they nice bowling, but that last Half an hour is something I haven't seen in Australia, Vaughan said foxsports.com.au on stumps after day 3.

I think the debate over the next two weeks in the second and third Test matches will be: Are Australia short on the canter and did they need this game to get back into Test match cricket mode? Or is it a team just starting to come over the edge? Vaughan added.

What is it underneath this Australian batting line-up that is really pushing the standards in the first team?

Standards are generally set in a team, as there are many players pushing for places in it. I just don't see it doing too much.

When Australia had a batting line-up with a lot of world class players, I think you probably had seven or eight world class players who weren't in it and that was just in the batting department.

Who pushes? How many players outside this Australian camp outside (Josh Inglis), who are the players who are getting the numbers to put pressure on these players in this team? I just don't see it.

DAY 3 WRAP: Perth horror show – Aussies capitulate after Kohli ton…then it got worse

TALKING POINTS: Negative, illegal Aussie castle collapse moment; King's heir

DON'T WANT TO LARGE: Kohli ton silences critics amid tributes to his wife

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Hazlewood looks back on horror day 3 | 08:14

Ravi Shastri

The former India skipper was blunt in his assessment of Australia, noting that their lack of depth is nothing like before and they will have to find a solution right away.

I have serious concerns about the depth in Australian cricket, Shastri saidfoxsports.com.au Sunday at the end of the game.

There were times when players had to play cricket for years and years to make the cut. Mike Hussey, Matthew Hayden – years and years, and if you look down the ranks of Shield cricket, and some of the youngsters coming through the ranks, there aren't many.

When you look at the batting lineup, some guys at the eve of their careers, on the other side of 30, deep into the 30s, you want to have some depth.

Australia will have to get something from somewhere.

MICHEL HUSSEY

I'm not ready to jump on shadows yet, Hussey said foxsports.com.au on Sunday evening.

Just think coming into this series, all the talk was about India. They had lost 3-0 to NZ.

The Australian batting order has one innings.

Yes, they didn't perform as well as they would have liked. I'm willing to just wait, be patient and see and make a better judgment after three Test matches.

The Australian public does not like the Australian team being beaten, and beaten badly.

MICHAEL CLARKE

The former Australian Test skipper left no stone unturned as he dissected the decision for debutant Nathan McSweeney to face the first ball of the second innings in place of veteran Usman Khawaja, with the 25-year-old dismissed after just four balls.

I think Uzzie should have said: Young man, sit on the other side, even if we're going to rotate, even if I don't like taking it, it's my time… I think Uzzie should have taken that moment own, Clarke told Sky Sports Big Sportontbijt.

The 115-Test star was also critical of the country's tactics and intentions in the field during India's second innings where they piled up 6/487 before declaring.

I know this doesn't make a big difference, but I don't understand (that) if Mitchell Marsh takes a few wickets in the first innings, why doesn't he bowl a lot more…why do we bowl Marnus and Head ff, he's your everything -rounder? Clarke wondered.

They are afraid of him getting injured… in the second innings I still feel that sometimes he should have bowled instead of the others.

The only reason they did that is because they have a number in their head that they think he can bowl safely, and they are thinking of five Test matches.

Guys, stop preparing for 2030 because you might not get there.

Mitchell Marsh could go out to bat in the second innings. You do all these preparations to make sure he can bowl in the (third Test). Second innings (he gets a) broken thumb, he's out of the series. All that great planning around his bowling, what a waste. Now if you have to bowl that man, mate, and if that means you bowl until you're in the ground, you bowl; win this test.

It was like we were expecting to topple India again because there wasn't much intention.

They were right in our faces but I didn't see any of our bowlers giving it to (India) batsmen… it all looked a bit flat for the first Test of the summer.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Van v India – Test 1, Day 3 Highlights | 08:14

GERARD WATLEY (SEN)

Fox Footys AFL 360 The host termed Australia's day as catastrophic as Nathan McSweeney was dismissed for nothing, and that was all before their further downfall to the Indian seamers.

Whateley was honest in his assessment of Labuschagne and his dismissal on the final ball of day 3 without offering a shot, insinuating it was indicative of his wider form.

That's a shocking way to go out, Whateley said live.

That is the complete humiliation for Marnus Labuschagne; his decline as a Test cricketer. To go like this at the moment of decision, at the end of the day playing without offering (an opportunity).

It's a confused mind, it's a lost technique.

You can't go out there without the intention of using your bat. It's so symbolic of where he is in his game.

He will have to be relieved of his place in the team.

And ahead of Day 4, Whateley was equally critical of the tactics imposed by captain Pat Cummins midway through the day's play, which saw Labuschagne bowl a series of bouncers in an attempt to intimidate the Indian batters.

It's the worst tactic I've ever seen by an Australian team; I was shocked by it. It was undignified (and) I was happy that Kohli treated it with disdain.

BEN HORNE (CODE SPORTS)

After Australia's tumultuous days in Perth, News Corp and CODE Sports play Chief Cricket Writer Ben Horne dissected what he said was a harsh reality check.

Australia's top brass is in crisis and the chastening news is that no one is ready to save them, he opened his article by saying.

Horne then went on to discuss at length the now glaring issue: Australia's domestic batting ranks, without any top-tier candidates banging on the door to replace the likes of Labuschagne.

Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are currently the two most in-form domestic players in Australia, but neither is fit to open the batting as their red-ball expertise is seen in the middle order.

If day four isn't quite D-Day for the remaining members of Australia's shaky top six, then the heat is certainly heating up for batsmen to find form against the second Test in Adelaide, Horne pointed out.