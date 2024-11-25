Sports
Which channel, how to stream
The Week 12 list of sunday games for the 2024 NFL season comes to an end with the Los Angeles Rams playing host to the Philadelphia Eagles bee SoFi Stadium.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles at the Rams on NBC's Sunday Night Footballthe NFL Week 13 schedule and more.
Rams-Eagles predictions for SNF:Picks and odds for NFL Week 12 game
What time is the Rams-Eagles game on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 12? When does SNF start?
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams plays on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET.
Which channel is Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV tonight for NFL Sunday Night Football in Week 12? How to watch SNF
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams are broadcast NBC at 8:20 PM ET Sunday, November 24, 2024.
Watch Sunday Night Football on Prime Video
How to Stream, Watch Tonight's Philadelphia Eagles vs Los Angeles Rams Sunday Night Football Game for NFL Week 12. Where to Watch SNF
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams continue to streamPeacockat 8:20 PM ET Sunday, November 24, 2024. The app is available in theApple App Storeor onGoogle Play. Fans can also download NFL+ in theApple App Storeor onGoogle Play.
Watch Eagles at Rams on Peacock
2024 NFL Week 12 schedule, box score, game results
Here is the NFL Week 12 Schedule. All times are Eastern:
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Week 13 schedule of football games
Here is the NFL Schedule for Week 13. All times are Eastern:
Football Games NFL TV Schedule 2024 Today, Tonight: Complete List for Weeks 1-18
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter:@ChrisFSims.
