“I absolutely love it” – Cricket Ireland





MIRPUR, Bangladesh Ireland vice-captain Orla Prendergast spoke from the team hotel earlier today ahead of Ireland Women's ODI series against Bangladesh Women starting on Wednesday. Prendergast, 22, has earned 85 caps for Ireland since her debut in 2019, making her 12themost capped player for Ireland Women. The former footballer who chose to pursue a career in cricket believes she made the right decision. About her cricket life she said: I absolutely love it – it's a bit of a dream. Looking back on our recent home season, we had such a positive and encouraging end to that summer with those brilliant wins against England and Sri Lanka. Then I personally think it was huge to be able to go to the Big Bash. It was such a good experience as an opportunity for myself. So it's been a whirlwind few months in a way, but yeah – I'm absolutely loving it. Prendergast joined the Ireland squad on Friday evening after traveling from Australia, where she played nine matches for the Adelaide Strikers in the Womens Big Bash League: It was very cool, very nice. But challenging at times, for sure. I think the standard there is obviously a whole different ball game in a way. But it was great fun. I was playing a new role with bat and ball, which I think is the good – and challenging – about franchise cricket. But overall it was such a cool experience and I learned a lot that I hope I can take into this series. What does she expect from Bangladesh? Looking back at their games over the last 12 to 24 months, there has been a lot of spin bowling. That's definitely been a big theme that we've been talking about and preparing for. They also clearly have a few seams that are in pretty good shape. So we'll look forward to that. But I think when it comes to analysis, it's also about focusing on our own games, honestly. I think we know how well we played towards the end of the summer but also over the last twelve months we've really grown as a team and we've grown together as much as we focus on them and obviously we know about their main bowlers and main hitters. I think a lot of it is focusing on our own strengths to move Bangladesh forward. SCHEDULE The series will be played between November 27 and December 9 and all matches will be streamed live on the Bangladesh Cricket Boards YouTube channel. November 27, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (1 st ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (1 ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am) November 30, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (2 i.e ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (2 ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am) December 2, 2024: Bangladesh v Ireland (3rd ODI; Mirpur; start 10:00 am) December 5, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (1 st T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (1 T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.) December 7, 2024 : Bangladesh v Ireland (2 i.e T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.)

: Bangladesh v Ireland (2 T20I; Sylhet; start at 2 p.m.) December 9, 2024: Bangladesh v Ireland (3rd T20I; Sylhet; start 10am) * all times local to the location The three ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship. SQUADS Ireland Women's ODI Squad: Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Alana Dalzell (Bready), Laura Delany (Leinster), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Cara Murray (Waringstown/Clontarf), Leah Paul (Merrion), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Alice Tector (Phoenix). Ireland Women's T20 squad: Gaby Lewis (captain) (Phoenix), Ava Canning (Leinster), Christina Coulter Reilly (Clontarf), Alana Dalzell (Bready), Laura Delany (Leinster), Sarah Forbes (Pembroke), Amy Hunter (Instonians/Malahide), Arlene Kelly (Malahide), Aimee Maguire (The Hills), Cara Murray (Waringstown/Clontarf), Leah Paul (Merrion), Orla Prendergast (Pembroke), Una Raymond-Hoey (Ringwood), Freya Sargent (Clontarf), Rebecca Stokell (Merrion).

