Mizuno expands Wave Enforce tennis shoe line





The new Mizuno Wave Enforce Court tennis shoe offers a fresh approach to the brand's growing tennis … [+] shoe arrangement. Mizuno Mizunos Wave Enforce Tour tennis shoe has a growing family. The Japan-based brand recently launched the Wave Enforce Court, a lighter model of the Pinnacle Tour version. The court's design is aimed at players who want a high level of cushioning without excess weight, says Dave Dorsey, racquet sports sales manager at Mizuno USA. It has most of the features of our Tour-level Wave Enforce Tour, but with a more streamlined design. The Enerzy foam, a key high-performance foam from the brand that appears in the Tour version, also appears in the Court model. We concentrate the Enerzy foam in the heel for more comfort without making the shoe too heavy, says Dorsey about the new shoe. The Court model features an increased stack height in the midsole to create a more cushioning-focused approach, a Hoka among racquet sports shoes. This is really what makes the shoe unique within our line, says Dorsey. To use a baseball term, it's a great shoe for utility players. The new Mizuno Wave Enforce Court tennis shoe is available in different colors for both men and women. Mizuno Like the Enforce Tour, the Enforce Court is intended for an all-court player looking for a comfortable, stable shoe. While it's not as focused on speed as the Exceed Tour and Exceed Light 2 models, it offers more cushioning and more support. The Enforce silhouette is also wider than the Exceed line, which improves comfort, Dorsey says. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> First launched in the brand's running line, Mizuno's Enerzy foam is intended to improve energy return to the wearer. The Enerzy foam combines with the brand's Pownce foam, a lightweight midsole material intended to increase comfort. The two foams combine with the Wave plate on the inside of the shoe, designed to disperse the energy of impact to wider areas by providing a stable platform. The Mizuno tennis models also feature an X10 outsole, a carbon rubber material designed for long-lasting use. MORE: Babolat celebrates Rafael Nadal and highlights every racket he used Mizuno's range of tennis shoes has continued to grow in recent years. The top shoes for Mizuno are the Wave Exceed Tour 6 and the Wave Enforce Tour. Both models are worn during professional tennis tours and come with a six-month outsole warranty. The Wave Exceed Light 2 is now joined by the Wave Enforce Court as the more affordable options, with the Exceed Light 2 focusing on speed and the Enforce Court on comfort. It doesn't stop there. In the spring/summer 2025 lineup, Mizuno plans to launch the all-new Wave Enforce Tour 2, aimed at improving on the first version of the Enforce Tour. It will be slightly lighter and faster than the original model, Dorsey says, but still offer a premium comfort and stability focus. Mizuno will offer the next version of the Wave Exceed Light 2 in fall 2025, changing the name to Wave Exceed Court. With four major models in the Mizuno tennis line completing 2024, 2025 will emphasize upgrades in both comfort and speed. MORE: Reebok Pump Mastermind discusses the transition from technology to tennis

