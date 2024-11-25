Field hockey reaches NCAA finals, falls in close match





An outstanding season for the Tufts hockey team came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Middlebury College in the 2024 NCAA Division III championship game on November 24 in Lexington, Virginia at Washington and Lee University. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth quarter, the Jumbos fought back and got a goal from Kylie Rosenquest to make it a 2-1 game. Tufts then pressured the Panther end for four minutes before Middlebury could run out the clock for the win. Middlebury (19-2) won its seventh straight national championship and eighth in the past nine years. Tufts, playing in its fifth NCAA final, finished the season at 19-3. After a scoreless first half, the Panthers took a 1-0 lead when they scored with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter. Five minutes into the fourth quarter, Middlebury extended its lead to 2-0. The Jumbos, showing the resilience they have had all season, responded quickly. On a corner chance, Lainie Pearson sent a pass right to Rosenquest, who stepped up and deflected a shot into an open right side of the cage with 9:54 left in the fourth. Tufts had possession on the Middlebury side for the next few minutes, but failed to get a shot off. The Panthers took control of the ball for most of the final five minutes and were able to run out the clock for the win. The Jumbos ignored all ten Middlebury corner attempts in the match. The Panthers' best corner chance came immediately when goalkeeper Lydia Eastburn saved Grace Keefe's shot. Tufts also had a strong corner chance in the first quarter, but Andrea DelGiudice's shot went just wide. Middlebury had leads of 9-2 on shots and 7-1 on corners at halftime, but the Jumbo defense stood tall. Eastburn had four saves in the first 30 minutes. The Panthers finished with a 13-4 advantage on shots and 10-2 on corners. Eastburn had four saves in the game, while Middlebury's Madeline DeLemme made one. The loss ended an otherwise excellent Tufts season. Head coach Tina Mattera's team was the NESCAC champion for the first time since 2016 and reached the NCAA championship game for the first time since 2018. The Jumbos were undefeated at Ounjian Field (12-0) and were on a 13-game winning streak, including a remarkable four straight wins by shootout. in the regular season finale through the NESCAC tournament.

