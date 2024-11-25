Petrova is excited to play a role in inspiring the next generation of pickleball stars

Petrova coached a ten-man team at the first ever European Championships

By Mohamed Hamza in Southampton

A former artistic gymnast and tennis player from Bulgaria relished her role in mentoring the next generation of talent at the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships in Southampton.

Rositsa Petrova is a physical education teacher by day and serves as deputy chairman within the Bulgarian Pickleball Federation. She helps grow the sport at home and promote the next wave of pickleball talent, while ensuring opportunities are available for anyone who wants to pick up a paddle.

That's before she mentions her other role as part of a Bulgarian squad representing their country at the sport's first-ever European Championship.

I had only been playing pickleball for two years when it started to become popular in Bulgaria, Petrova said.

Since I used to play tennis, friends of mine introduced me to pickleball and we started playing together.

It is different from tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is a mix of all racket sports and I really enjoy playing it.

It hasn't been big for very long, only two years. We are trying to teach many people about this sport, train them and show them how to play and we hope to keep in touch with countries in Europe to popularize the sport there too.

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in Europe and started in the US in the 1960s. It is a hybrid racket sport that is popular because of its accessibility for all ages and levels.

Pickleball takes its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 named after their dog Pickle.

During the European Championships, players competed in men's, women's and mixed doubles, in both the Open and Senior categories.

Individual medals were offered in each of the disciplines, with the medal numbers also added together to determine who would become the overall champions of Europe.

With the chance to test her mettle against the best pickleball talent the continent has to offer in Southampton, Petrova is determined to stay ahead and ensure the sport not only survives but thrives in Bulgaria.

She added: We are only ten people, women and men, representing Bulgaria and for us it is difficult to build our teams because we do not have so many people at home.

“Some of our participants are from the United States and are here to represent us.

We really didn't know where we were in Pickleball. We have never participated in tournaments before.

“This is our first European tournament and now we know how much we have to keep working on to make pickleball more popular among young people and people who want to play the sport.”

For more information about the European Pickleball Championships, visit www.europeanpickleballfederation.org