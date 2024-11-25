Sports
Groin injury rules out Georgia Plimmer in the ODI series against Australia
By Caroline Chepkorir
New Zealand Cricket has announced that Georgia Plimmer will be ruled out of cricket for the next six weeks due to a bone stress reaction in her groin. This is a major blow to the New Zealand women's team as the opener will miss the upcoming home ODI series against Australia and Hallyburton Johnstone, as well as the domestic Super Smash competition.
Georgia Plimmer suffered the injury during the ODI series in India in October and she was left with pain in a left hip joint. After an MRI scan and medical evaluation, the diagnosis was confirmed when she returned to New Zealand.
The 20-year-old is expected to make a comeback in January after undergoing at least six weeks of rehabilitation. She played an important role in the 2024 ICC Womens T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. She contributed 50 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 119.04 in New Zealand title-winning runs.
In the ODI series against India, she was brilliant with her performance. She added 25, 41 and 39 in the three-match series. New Zealand lost the series 2–1.
Plimmer experienced pain in her left hip joint during the recent ODI series in India last month, and a subsequent MRI scan, followed by a specialist assessment on her return to New Zealand, confirmed the injury,” New Zealand Cricket said in a declaration.
New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer expressed his disappointment over Georgia Plimmers' injury.
We are very sorry that this is happening to Georgia while she is at the top of her game. She is certainly a loss for us heading into an important series against Australia. After her recent success at the World Cup and in India, it is disappointing that she cannot continue that form for the Wellington Blaze and against Australia next month. Georgia is determined to rehabilitate well and return as soon as possible, and we wish her a smooth recovery,” said head coach Ben Sawyer.
The three-match ODI series against Australia will be held at Wellington's Basin Reserve, with the matches on December 19, 21 and 23.
The Australian women are expected to host India for a three-match ODI series early next month, followed by the tour of New Zealand. Captain Alyssa Healy, who suffered a knee injury, will be fit for the series against New Zealand. The other team members include Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.
The ODI series will be part of the ICC Womens Championship. Australia currently tops the rankings with 28 points. India is at the third position and New Zealand at the sixth position.
|
