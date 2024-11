The Utah Hockey Club got the full Toronto experience Sunday night ahead of their first-ever game against Maple Leafs bumper-to-bumper traffic that forced the team to walk to the game. I think that's a first for everyone. I've never seen that before, Utah defenseman Maveric Lamoureux says to the camera documenting the team's walk to Scotiabank Arena. Lamoureux said the team bus didn't move at all in Sunday night traffic, just hours after the Santa Claus parade and resulting road closures. So it's pretty much the entire team walking down the street, he said, noting they would likely miss their 5:15 p.m. pre-game meeting. The Utah Hockey Club, formerly the Arizona Coyotes, met the Leafs for the first time on Sunday evening. The Leafs came away with a 3-2 victory, extending their win streak to four behind Mitch Marner's two goals in the second period. However, Toronto traffic remains undefeated in its ability to push high-profile visitors out of their cars and onto the sidewalk. In July, former One Direction singer Niall Horan was forced to walk to his own concert due to the standoff. Later that month, race car driver Lochie Hughes had to rent a bicycle to get to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy on time. In September, Mayor Olivia Chow said the city's traffic congestion plan is working, but acknowledged that the economic impact of congestion is severe and costs up to $11 billion annually. With all the floats and all the cars coming out, the whole area was pretty congested, Chow said at an unrelated news conference, referring to the downtown traffic left in the wake of the parade. Santa Claus did not collude with the Leafs, Chow said jokingly, and he apologized to the Utah Hockey Club for the inconvenience. Separately, Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to the news on In October, the government introduced a bill that would require cities to ask the province for permission to build bicycle lanes when they remove a lane for car traffic. The province also added a bylaw that would eliminate portions of bike lanes on some major roads in Toronto. It was embarrassing that the Utah hockey team had to get off the bus and walk to the hockey arena. It's simply unacceptable that people are avoiding downtown, Ford said during an unrelated news conference later Monday. Toronto (traffic) is an absolute nightmare right now, all over the world and in North America.

