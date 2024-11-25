Sports
2024 Thanksgiving NFL Football Game Schedule: Who's Playing Thursday, Friday
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season lands on Thanksgiving week with a plethora of games to keep fans entertained throughout the holiday.
There's even a game going on Black Friday. Matchups include:
Here's what you need to know about when NFL Thanksgiving games are happening and where to watch them during the Week 13 schedule:
NFL Week 12 Results:32 Things We Learned – Missteps Could Cost Some Contenders
When is Thanksgiving 2024?
Thanksgiving falls on Thursday, November 28, 2024.
When is Black Friday 2024?
Every year,Black Fridaytakes place the day after Thanksgiving, which means some of the best deals and sales leading up to the holidays will take place on Friday, November 29, 2024.
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Week 13 schedule of football games
Here is the NFL Schedule for Week 13. All times are Eastern:
What time is the Lions-Bears Thanksgiving football game on TV Thursday in NFL Week 13?
The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions plays Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 12:30 PM ET.
Lion-bears on Thanksgiving 2024:Odds and lines
Which channel is Detroit Lions vs Chicago bears Thanksgiving game on TV Thursday in week 13? How to watch
The Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions Rams are broadcast CBS at 12:30 PM ET Thursday, November 28, 2024.Watch Lions vs Bears on Fubo TV
What time is the Cowboys-Giants Thanksgiving football game on TV Thursday in NFL Week 13?
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys plays on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET.
Cowboys-Giants on Thanksgiving 2024:Odds and lines
Which channel is Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Thanksgiving game on TV Thursday in week 13? How to watch
The New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are broadcast FOX at 4:30 PM ET Thursday, November 28, 2024.
Watch Cowboys vs Giants on Fubo TV
What time is the Packers-Dolphins Thanksgiving football game on TV Thursday in NFL Week 13?
The Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers plays on Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 8:20 PM ET.
Packers-Dolphins on Thanksgiving 2024:Odds and lines
Which channel is Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins Thanksgiving game on TV Thursday in week 13? How to watch
The Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers are broadcast NBC at 8:20 PM ET Thursday, November 28, 2024.
Watch Packers vs Dolphins on Peacock
What time is the Chiefs-Raiders Black Friday football game on TV in NFL Week 13?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs plays on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Which channel is The heads of Kansas City vs Las Vegas Raiders Thanksgiving game on TV Thursday in week 13? How to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams are broadcast Amazon Prime at 3:00 PM ET Friday, November 29, 2024.
Watch Chiefs vs Raiders on Prime Video
2024 NFL Week 12 schedule, box score, game results
Here is the NFL Week 12 Schedule. All times are Eastern:
Football Games NFL TV Schedule 2024 Today, Tonight: Complete List for Weeks 1-18
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett.
|
