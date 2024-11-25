Vermont slides past #20 Massachusetts Hockey, 3-2





AMHERST, Mass. University of Massachusetts Hockey No. 20 opened the scoring, but Vermont responded with the next three straight games, edging past the Minutemen, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center. The loss leaves UMass at 6-6-2 on the year, 1-4-2 in Hockey East, while the Catamounts improve to 3-6-3 overall and 3-4-2 in league action. University of Massachusetts Hockey No. 20 opened the scoring, but Vermont responded with the next three straight games, edging past the Minutemen, 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Mullins Center. The loss leaves UMass at 6-6-2 on the year, 1-4-2 in Hockey East, while the Catamounts improve to 3-6-3 overall and 3-4-2 in league action. “I'm kind of a broken record again. I feel like we probably deserved to win,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel . “I thought we played hard. Our first and third periods were pretty strong. I think we beat them 33 to 9 in those two periods. That goaltender just played really well against us in two games and I give him a lot of credit “I thought our kids deserve better tonight.” UMass opened the scoring when he was a senior Ryan Lautenbach and freshmen James Duerr started a flurry of shots for Vermont goaltender Axel Mangbo and sophomore Nick VanTassell put his own rebound back on the right post 9:11 into the first period. The Catamounts tied the Minutemen moments later. Max Strand won a battle for the puck behind the UMass net and Jens Richard sent a centering pass forward that Timofei Spitserov finished at the top of the crease at 11:42. Vermont took the lead just before the first intermission, 2-1. Will Zapernick won a faceoff in the defensive zone and Luca Münzenberger advanced the puck across the boards to Isak Walther, who was behind the Minuteman defense for the score at 6:49. The score remained at 2-1 until UMass sent a goaltender Michael Hrabal to the bench for an extra attacker with 3:30 left in the third period. Walther added his second goal of the day, an empty-netter for UVM's third goal set up by Joel Maatta and Münzenberger. The Minutemen responded with an extra attacker goal from senior Lucas Mercury amid a scramble in the crease with In Locmelis after which he passed the puck freely to Mercuri Kenny Connors sent it through traffic from the perimeter at 7:30 p.m. UMass continued to press for the final 30 seconds, but was unable to score the equalizer. The Minutemen finished with a 40-19 edge in shots on goal and went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. Hrabal finished with 16 saves and Mangbo totaled 38. UMass returns to action on Friday, Nov. 29, when the team will host Army West Point at the Mullins Center at 4 p.m.

