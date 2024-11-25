PPA Asia and MLP Asia are launching, bringing world-class Pro Pickleball to the world's most populous continent

Dallas, Texas, USA, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) and Major League Pickleball (MLP) are pleased to announce the formation of PPA Asia and MLP Asia, a major milestone for the highest level of pickleball on a global scale. Asia joins the roster of regions hosting top-tier pickleball events and competitions for both professionals and amateurs.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS AND VIDEO (Credit: Carvana PPA tour)

Asia has a rich tradition of racquet sports, and we are excited to contribute to the sporting culture with the arrival of pickleball, said Connor Pardoe, Founder and CEO of the PPA Tour. With the growing enthusiasm for the sport across the region, we see tremendous potential to bring the world's best pickleball brands to Asian audiences through PPA Asia and MLP Asia. This is a huge moment for global pickleball and we're excited to continue leading the charge.

PPA and MLP Asia will bring their flagship brands to key Asian markets including China, Vietnam, Japan and Singapore. Kicking off in 2025, the PPA Tour Asia will feature iconic locations and culminate in a major event in October, bringing together top professionals from Asia, the United States and other regions around the world. MLP Asia will debut in 2025/2026, with franchise team play and the establishment of domestic leagues that will boost the sport's local presence and excitement. The new venture will be led by Managing Director Kimberly Koh, the former Partnerships Director at World Table Tennis with 13 years of sports marketing experience in the region.

As an athlete born in Vietnam and finding success on the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball in the United States, I see the impact these organizations have on the growth of the game, said Quang Duong, the highest-ranked Asian-born player on the PPA Tour. and MLP. With the passion for racquet sports already established in the region, this is a huge moment for the explosion of pickleball in Asia and globally.

Bringing the highest level of professional pickleball to the largest continent in the world is a great opportunity to grow both the professional and amateur sport, said Ben Johns, PPA Tour World No.1 (doubles/mixed). I look forward to connecting with fans across Asia and spreading the joy of sport in the region.

Anna Bright, MLP MVP and one of the top-ranked PPA Tour players, added: The growth of pickleball in the United States has been tremendous, and now we have the opportunity to bring the top tour and competition in the sport to Asia. to take. I know fans and players in the area will love pickleball as much as we do.

Since its inception in 2019, the PPA Tour has become the ultimate stage for pickleball, securing exclusive contracts with the world's best players and inviting amateurs to play where the pros play – in the same venues. Founded in 2020, MLP offers a unique, exciting team-based format that has attracted high-profile owners such as LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, Jeremy Lin and Heidi Klum.

About PPA Asia and MLP Asia

PPA and MLP Asia are committed to expanding the highest level of pickleball sport in Asia, with a focus on developing professional talent and engaging new fans and players. Through world-class events, elite training and partnerships, the organization aims to position pickleball as a leading sport across the region.

For partnerships or media inquiries, please contact [email protected]

About Carvana PPA tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where top pickleball athletes compete against each other to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and directs tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishing player rankings and presenting the best pickleball in the world week in and week out. The Carvana PPA Tour invites amateur players to compete and play where the pros play and offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events offer unparalleled on-site fan experiences, including professional player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping and VIP upgrades. For more information, visit www.ppatour.comand follow us on social media: Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About MLP of Margaritaville

MLP of Margaritaville (Major League Pickleball) is the premier team-based professional pickleball league, featuring more than 100 of the best athletes on 24 teams, a unique co-ed format, easy-to-understand scoring, iconic team owners and the most exciting live events and fan experience in the sport. Founded in 2021, MLP named its first-ever title sponsor, Margaritaville, and renamed the league MLP by Margaritaville in December 2022. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit the official website and follow MLP further Facebook, Tweet, Instagram, TikTok And YouTube.

Attachments





Jeff Watson PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball [email protected]