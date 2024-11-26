VIS 2024 Award for Excellence





Tonight the Victorian Institute of Sport will celebrate the best sporting achievements and successes achieved by VIS athletes throughout the year. In 2024, 122 of them represented Australia at the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

Broadcast journalist and author Sam Lane will host the event at Zinc in Federation Square. The coveted Award of Excellence is presented to an athlete who has achieved outstanding results during the year, whilst maintaining a planned approach to sporting excellence and contributing to the promotion and development of their sport. In an Olympic and Paralympic year there is no shortage of incredible achievements, with all four AOE nominees being Paris medalists. Grace Brown ended her athlete career in style, winning gold in Paris in the women's individual time trial (ITT) and backing this up two months later with two world championships at the UCI World Championships in Switzerland. She completed the winning streak in her final professional race, the Chrono de Nations, wearing the world champion's iconic rainbow jersey. She is now busy tackling her new role as chair of The Cyclists Alliance. Para cyclist, Emily Petricola OAMbroke her own world record on the way to defending her title in Tokyo in the C4 3000m individual pursuit in Paris. It was an emotional victory for Petricola, who in the eight weeks leading up to the Games had suffered severe flare-ups of multiple sclerosis that caused excruciating spasms. She is the benchmark for C4 women worldwide and is living the legacy she wants to create, making a difference for people with MS. On his way to becoming one of the greatest para table tennis players of all time, Qian Yang OAM achieved double success in Paris with gold in the WS10 Singles and Doubles with teammate and good friend Lina Lei. The 28-year-old has medaled at four consecutive Paralympic Games and was recently awarded an Order of Australia Medal for winning gold in Tokyo. Off the table, she coaches the next generation of talent at the Scorpio Table Tennis Academy. And finally the racewalker Jemima Monday has etched her name into the history books of Paris as the first Australian woman in more than 50 years to win two athletics medals at a single Olympic Games. Montag took third place in both the Womens 20km Race Walk and the brand new Mixed Marathon Relay event with teammate Rhydian Cowley. As a Young Leader of the International Olympic Committee, Montag leads its Play On program, which focuses on how women can overcome their unique barriers to exercise and ultimately stay active for longer, encouraging young people to exercise, eat well and connect to make. The presentation of the Para Athlete Award, Sarah Tait Spirit Award, 2XU Rising Star Award, Open Universities Australia Performance Lifestyle Award, Coach Awards and the Frank Pyke Achievement Award, presented to an athlete alumnus, will also be celebrated. View the full list of award finalists here. Follow the action via VIS's social media accounts (@Victorian Institute of Sport / @VicInstSport) and hashtag #VISawards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vis.org.au/news/2024/11/vis-2024-award-of-excellence–event-preview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos