13-year-old becomes youngest IPL auction signing DW 25-11-2024





An Indian teenager made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he became the youngest-ever player to be sold at the tournament's annual auction, where teams compete to sign players. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, was sold to the Rajasthan Royals for 11 million rupees (about 125,000 or $130,000) in the world's most lucrative domestic cricket league. He will be coached by former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid and joins a squad that includes a number of Indian national first-team players, including batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal. Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? The left-handed batsman hails from the eastern state of Bihar and came to prominence in 2024 after being selected to play for his local state side in January, when he was just 12. A powerful opening batsman, Suryavanshi was chosen in September this year to play for the India under-19 team against Australia under-19s in the longest format of cricket, where he scored a century against opponents much older than himself. The IPL is a “T20” tournament of short format matches and high scoring games, with Suryavanshi having played only one professional match in this format so far. That match was for Bihar against local state side of Rajasthan, just three days before the franchise team of Rajasthan Royals wanted to sign him. Will Suryavanshi participate in the IPL this year? There are no age limits for players wanting to compete in the IPL or participate in the auction, so in theory Suryavanshi could start competing immediately. However, Suryavanshi is unlikely to feature in the upcoming 2025 tournament as the world's best player will take part in the 10-week tournament between March 14 and May 25. While he may not take the field, the teenager will be coached by Dravid, who was not only one of India's greatest ever cricketers but was also head coach of the Indian national team between 2021 and 2024. And Suryavanshi will be mentored for over two months by not only some of India's best batsmen, including Jaiswal and Sanju Samon, but also players from around the world who will play for the Rajasthan Royals. How does Suryavanshi's compensation compare to that of adult stars? Suryavanshi's fee of Rs 11 million is not huge by IPL auction standards, especially compared to the record sum of Rs 270 million paid for Indian superstar Rishabh Pant on the opening day of the auction on Thursday. However, it is still much more than the base price of 3 million he set for himself, and a higher price than established international stars such as West Indian Roston Chase and England's Chris Jordan could command. km/msh (AFP, Reuters)

