Cincinnati Bengals are bringing back table tennis stations after the bye week





CINCINNATI – A familiar fixture is back in the Bengals' locker room. When Cincinnati returned from its bye week, the team was greeted by two table tennis tables. The tables were noticeably absent when the team redesigned the locker room prior to the season. At the time, team executive Elizabeth Blackburn indicated it was a decision by coaches and players to have them removed prior to this season. But the tables that were present during the team's 2021 and 2022 AFC North championships are now back with six weeks left in this regular season. Editor's Choices 2 Related And while the tabletop games have been fun over the years, their reintroduction seems anything but trivial. “We have the ping-pong tables back in the locker room,” kicker Evan McPherson said Monday. “Everyone is excited about that, just to be able to compete and not alone [in] football. I feel like it has rejuvenated everyone's spirits. We are excited and treating this as a whole new season.” McPherson was answering a question about the bye week release, but his comments about the locker room games seemed to be on the money. As soon as practice was over, rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton looked for paddles so he could compete against Troy Walters, his position coach. The linebacker duo of Germaine Pratt and Akeem Davis-Gaither, the best doubles duo of previous years, was split up for the sake of fairness of the competition. And the fighting extended to coach Zac Taylor's press conference on Monday. Screams and shouts could be heard through the wall separating the locker room from the meeting room, which was a welcome byproduct of the return of the games. The Bengals (4-7) are in the midst of their most disappointing season in years. They have already matched the most regular-season losses since 2020, the year before the franchise made deep playoff runs in 2021 and 2022 — the latter season marking the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Those were also the two seasons in which quarterback Joe Burrow finished the season without a major injury. This year, Burrow is having a career year, but Cincinnati is in danger of missing the playoffs. According to ESPN Research, the Bengals' chances are just 12.8% heading into this weekend's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bringing back table tennis could be the little spark Cincinnati needs. “It's December football now,” Taylor said, “and [we] wants everyone to be at their best. Everyone should have energy when they walk into the building. [Table tennis] provides some competitiveness. That's about all there is to it.”

