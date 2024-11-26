Duke University





DURHAM, NC Duke men's tennis head coach Ramsey Smith announced the team's spring 2025 schedule. The schedule includes an opening challenge in the desert, 15 home games, including the ITA Kickoff Weekend, and a trip to ACC newcomers Cal and Stanford. Duke men's tennis head coachannounced the team's spring 2025 schedule. The schedule includes an opening challenge in the desert, 15 home games, including the ITA Kickoff Weekend, and a trip to ACC newcomers Cal and Stanford. The Blue Devils kick off the campaign against three foes in Tempe, Arizona, and will take on host Arizona State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M from January 8-10. Duke returns home for nine straight home tilts. Elon visits Jan. 18 for a Jan. 19 doubleheader with Harvard and NC Central. Duke will next host the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend for the second consecutive season from January 25-26. The Blue Devils welcome Cornell, Old Dominion and Vanderbilt to the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center for the event. Duke concludes the home stretch with back-to-back weekends, first facing Illinois (Jan. 31), Northwestern (Feb. 2) and Coastal Carolina (Feb. 2). The Blue Devils conclude their homestand with NC State on February 9. If Duke wins its ITA Kickoff Weekend, it will advance to the National Team Indoors in Dallas the weekend of February 14-17. The Blue Devils close out February and open conference play with a visit from Virginia on the 28th. Duke remains in Durham to open March with a visit from ACC foe Virginia Tech on the 2nd. Then there are consecutive road conference weekends, at Notre Dame (March 7), Louisville (March 9), Georgia Tech (March 14) and Clemson (March 16).

The Blue Devils settle in at home for four ACC battles, hosting newcomer SMU on March 21 and Boston College on March 23. Duke ends the month with visits from Florida State (March 28) and Miami (March 30). The Blue Devils make a western swing to kick off April, visiting Cal on April 4 and Stanford on April 6. Duke concludes the regular season at North Carolina on April 12. The Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC, will serve as the host site for the ACC Men's Tennis Championships from April 17-20. The NCAA tournament begins with the NCAA first and second rounds on May 3 and 4, with the winners advancing to the NCAA Super Regionals on May 10. All three rounds will take place at selected campus locations. The winners of the Super Regionals will advance to the NCAA Team Championships in Waco, Texas, May 16-18. To stay up to date with Blue Devils men's tennis, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMTEN.”



In 2024, Duke will celebrate its centennial, the hundred years since Trinity College became Duke University. Duke will use this historic milestone to deepen understanding of its history, inspire pride and strengthen bonds and partnerships, and prepare for a second century of continued excellence and impactful leadership. For more information please visit100.duke.edu

