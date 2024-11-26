ASU hockey ranked after sweep over No. 1 Denver





Arizona State's hockey program has faced many challenges during its inaugural season in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. But the highlights of last weekend's dethronement of Denver, the nation's top team, far outweigh those problems. ASU forward Artem Shlaine scored the game-winning goal with just 45 seconds left in regulation time, pulling off a major upset in a 3-2 win at Denver on Friday. Shlaine came through again on Saturday, scoring two of his team's five goals in the final two periods, topping the Pioneers with a 5-2 victory. ASU scored three goals in eight minutes during the second period. “There's a lot of excitement about the weekend we just had,” coach Greg Powers said. “What I told our guys was that this can be a benchmark, but it will all depend on what we do with it. Do we want to be a team that at the end of the year looks at this weekend and talks about the sweep we had at No. 1 Denver or do we want to be a team that actually uses it and makes something of it?” The Sun Devils moved down the rankings to No. 19 in the latest USCHO poll. Denver fell to No. 2. The wins shocked the college hockey world as the Sun Devils ended Denver's 21-game winning streak. The Pioneers had also surrendered their first sweep at home since February 2020. In the four years since, Denver has won two national championships (2022 and 2024). “We were obviously very excited about the results we got against a very good program, but we didn't play any differently than we did last month,” Powers said. It was a copy. Finally we have the results. ASU (6-7-1, 3-3-0 in NCHC) dealt with several injuries that led to early issues in the season. Before facing Denver, ASU played three teams currently ranked in the top 10, going 1-4-1 over those six games. Powers added that he is proud of his players for persevering through early setbacks, with three or four of his top scorers sitting out almost every game. He points to the 2-1 loss to then No. 14 Providence on Oct. 19 as a breakthrough for his team. He told his players that not every goal has to be a highlight goal and that they should be comfortable with rougher play. That mentality helped improve the score. “It was perseverance, belief in our process and belief in each other,” Powers said. “Our guys did that and did it with honor. They understood that we could go to Denver and win the first night. It cleared the slate and the message became, 'Hey, that's a benchmark win, let's making it a benchmark sweep.” “ ASU is off for Thanksgiving this weekend, but returns to Mullett Arena to host Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 6 and 7.

