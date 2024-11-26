Outreach program Team Connect uses cricket to boost confidence and help Perth schoolgirls thrive





An outreach program targeting underserved schools across Perth by getting girls involved in cricket is delivering benefits to the community. An entirely volunteer-run organisation, Team Connect has been working with schools and forming cricket teams since 2018, funding team sport and making it accessible to communities that typically don't have access to it. The program funds uniforms, registration fees, transportation to games and, most importantly, chocolate muffins for weekly practices. Gilmore College students during their cricket match in Perth's south on Saturday thanks to the Team Connect outreach programme. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) But it's not just about the cricket. It's also about the relationships and personal confidence of young women who thrive in a safe and supportive environment. 'Helps me come out of my shell' The Year 7 students from Gilmore College in Kwinana in Perth's south are the latest Team Connect recruits. Weekly training has begun at their school oval and the team are currently playing Saturday matches against other local teams. For 13-year-old student Jorja Spreadborough, she has achieved goals other than working on her turn. “I find I'm like a crab, I'm just in my shell,” she said. The cricket program helps young women thrive in a safe and supportive environment. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) “But cricket helps me come out of my shell.” Tahlia Waters, 13, agrees there is more to the program than just playing cricket. “I think [it’s] more the community, obviously the game too, because I met a lot of girls from the other teams and now we're pretty good friends outside of school,” she said. Team Connect chair Margie Oldfield, who actually runs the program as a full-time volunteer, said the work was a labor of love. Team Connect founder Margie Oldfield is a full-time volunteer and says she enjoys seeing the girls flourish on and off the field. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) “Some of my time is spent applying for grants, and we survive solely on grants and donations,” she said. “But I really love it. I really enjoy seeing kids who show up for their first match having never seen cricket, never thought about playing cricket, and they show up for the joy of their see friends and do something fun.” Ms Oldfield said the organization had received funding from local councils and philanthropic foundations but failed to qualify for federal or state government grants this year. “Despite the many high-quality applications, it is not possible to finance every project in a competitive subsidy round,” said a spokesperson for Federal Minister of Sport Anika Wells. “Team Connect applied for funding under the Play Our Way program and was unsuccessful.” Cricket was chosen because it is seen as a “unique social sport”. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) The WA Department of Communities said in a statement it could not comment on unsuccessful applicants for grants or funding programs, but applicants could request feedback. School attendance has increased, self-confidence has increased Ms Oldfield said the program was linked to increased school attendance and student engagement. “We all know that children thrive when they feel like they belong,” she said. “We're seeing children's school attendance improve because they've formed really good friendships and developed really positive bonds not only with school but also with the local community.” The program has a retention rate of approximately 90 percent. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) The program collects feedback from players, parents, community volunteers and school staff and has increasingly noted comments about improved mental health, self-confidence and behavior at school. Ms Oldfield also said the programme, which has reached around 150 students across Perth, has had a 90 per cent retention rate. Gilmore College science teacher and Team Connect volunteer Jennifer Bignell said she hoped cricket would eventually provide a gateway to difficult conversations with students. “Right now it's just, you know, 'what's happening with cricket?'” she said. Gilmore College teacher Jennifer Bignell hopes the program will help students feel comfortable asking tough questions. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) “But I hope that will happen: 'This is what's happening, can you help me?'.” 'Unique social sport' Cricket was chosen by Team Connect because Ms Oldfield said it was a “uniquely social sport”. “There are a lot of aspects of cricket that are unique and you don't see in other sports,” she said. “Certainly the fact that children sit together on the sidelines for half the game, and if we can let them sit with really nice role models and mentors, that in itself is a very nice opportunity.” The program has reached approximately 150 girls to date and has plans to expand. (ABC News: Courtney Withers) Jorja and Tahlia had not even completed their first season, but indicated that they would return next year. “Just being able to get out there and have some fun [that’s my favourite part]', Jorja said. Loading

