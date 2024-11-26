Cowgirl Tennis Announces 2025 Schedule





STILL WATER The Oklahoma State women's tennis team has released its schedule for the upcoming spring season, as announced by its head coach Chris Young on Monday. The Oklahoma State women's tennis team has released its schedule for the upcoming spring season, as announced by its head coachon Monday. The slate consists of 11 matches at the Greenwood Tennis Center, where the Cowgirls went 16-1 last season. OSU will also have the opportunity to defend its titles at the ITA Indoor National Championships in Chicago, Illinois, and the Big 12 Championships in Waco, Texas. The Cowgirls open their season at home against Wyoming on Jan. 15, followed by a doubleheader against Texas State and Southeast Missouri State on Jan. 18. They will then host the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Greenwood Tennis Center for the second time in the past three seasons on January 25-26, with the intention of advancing to the ITA Indoor National Championships, scheduled for February 7-10. OSU opens with Clemson before taking on either Arkansas or SMU the next day, depending on the results. Then OSU will hit the road for the first time in 2025, meeting Auburn on Feb. 1. That will be followed by two more road games as the Cowgirls will take on Michigan, who they defeated three times last season, on Feb. 21. and Ohio State for the fourth year in a row on Feb. 23. That will lead Oklahoma State into conference play, where it will open at home against Houston and UCF on Feb. 28 and March 2. The Cowgirls will then travel to West Virginia and Cincinnati for their first Big 12 road games on March 7 and 9. The longest stretch of road games of the season continues for OSU on March 14 and 16 when they take on Kansas State and Pepperdine. Returning home, the Cowgirls will be visited by Arizona State on March 21 and Arizona on March 23 before hitting the road to take on TCU on March 28 and Baylor on March 30. The final portion of Oklahoma State's regular season features Utah and BYU playing in the GTC on April 3 and 5, before trips to Kansas on April 11 and Iowa State on April 13 lead the Cowgirls to the postseason. The 2025 Big 12 Championships will be played in Waco from April 16-20, and the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament will be played at campus locations from May 3-4. NCAA Super Regionals will take place on May 10 or 11 before the final rounds of the team championships are played May 15-18 in Waco. For Oklahoma State women's tennis season coverage, follow @CowgirlTennis on social media and visit okstate.com.

