Cricket: Crowe-Thorpe Trophy to recognize batting giants







Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz New Zealand and England will honor the late Martin Crowe and Graham Thorpe with a trophy named in the pair's honor when the three Test series begin in Christchurch. The Crowe-Thorpe Trophy will be unveiled at the ground on Thursday by Deb Crowe (Martin's sister) and former England Test captain Michael Atherton, before the anthems. Both players were hugely successful during their time in test cricket. Crowe, a former Black Caps captain, played 77 Tests and died of cancer in 2016. He was 53. He averaged 45.36 in his Test career and scored 17 centuries – the last of which came against England at Old Trafford in 1994. His highest Test score was 299, scored against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 1991.

Photo: Photo sports Thorpe played 100 tests for England. According to his family, he took his own life in August this year. He was 55 Thorpe scored 16 Test centuries at an average of 44.66. His highest score was 200 not out – against New Zealand in 2002.

Photo: Alan Lee / www.photosport.nz The trophy is made from wood from each player's bat. The bat (a Kookaburra) donated by the Thorpe family is the one with which Graham scored his first two centuries against New Zealand, in successive Tests in 1997, while the bat donated by the Crowe family was the GM with which Martin scored his century against Heer in 1994. New Zealand CEO Scott Weenink said it was fitting that both players' stories and memories would be kept alive through the newly named trophy. “The current generation of players stands on the shoulders of those who came before them, players like Graham and Martin,” said Weenink. “They were both seriously good batsmen who understood the game inside and out. They commanded respect wherever they went.” Richard Gould, Chief Executive Officer of the ECB, said: “It is heartbreaking to have lost both men so early, but by honoring them in this way I hope we can ensure that the memories and legacies of two of the greatest cricketers of our country will live on for a long time. to the future.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/sport/534854/cricket-crowe-thorpe-trophy-to-recognise-batting-giants The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos