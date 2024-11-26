Texas A&M-UT game tickets soar above $1,000, most expensive college football game on record





Topline The return of rival football teams Texas A&M and the University of Texas to the field of play for the first time in more than a decade has fans lining up and opening their wallets to attend what will be the most expensive college football game in the long run has ever become. . Texas quarterback Case McCoy, 6, breaks away from Texas A&M defensive back Terrence Frederick, 7, on … [+] Kyle Field Thursday November 24, 2011. Houston Chronicle via Getty Image Key facts Tickets to see the Aggies and Longhorns play for the first time in 13 years cost an average of $1,072 per seat, according to online marketplace TickPick, the most expensive college football game ever and more expensive than any regular-season NFL game in history. The tickets are far and away more expensive than college football's previous record holder: The 2023 game between Michigan and Ohio State, another storied rivalry, had an average ticket price of $763, according to TickPick. The cheapest ticket for Saturday's game at A&Ms Kyle Field, with fees, is currently listed for $743 on Seat Geek and $742 on TickPick, 160% higher than the entry price of the Michigan-Ohio State game scheduled for the same day. The most expensive tickets, including fees, cost more than $5,000 each. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We're launching text alerts so you're always up to date with the top stories shaping the day's headlines. Text warnings to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here: join us at subtext.com/forbes. What to pay attention to Kickoff for the game between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies is set for 7:30 PM EST. The game will be shown on ABC. Important background The Longhorn and Aggies first played each other in 1894 rivalry took place every year from 1915 until 2011, when A&M left the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference. The teams haven't played since, but Texas joined the SEC this summer and resumed the so-called Lone star showdown. And while it doesn't exactly happen during the holiday, the Texas A&M-UT matchup is a return to Thanksgiving tradition. Of the 118 times the teams have played each other in their history, 64 of them were Thanksgiving Day games. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Tangent Texas A&M, which is hosting the game, has a plan planned all weekend of activities exclusively focused on the test of strength. A “Ruck Across the Brazos” begins Friday, with people from both schools transporting a single football from Austin to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, including across the Brazos River. A “yell drill” A&M does not have a cheerleading team, and instead a team of “Yell Leaders” teaches students chants the night before the home game. The traditional midnight start time will be moved to 5:30 PM Friday and a concert featuring Pat Green and the Randy Rodgers Band, both Texas favorites, will begin the night before the game at 8 PM. There will be a BBQ cook-off at Kyle Field before kickoff and a pre-game parade will feature the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets, Parsons Mounted Cavalry and the school mascot, Reveille, a rough collie. Big number 76. That's how many times the Longhorns have beaten the Aggies in the history of the rivalry. The all time series record belongs to University of Texas: 76-37-5. Read more ForbesThanksgiving weekend 2024 NFL and college football gamesForbesGasoline prices fall to the lowest average per gallon since 2021, ahead of Thanksgiving travelForbesThe US may see a healthy Thanksgiving, but Covid and RSV could spike before Christmas, CDC warnsForbesThanksgiving air travel at record highs as travel finally returns to pre-pandemic levels

