PC's Watson comes second in the tennis world

Parkers Chapels Tatum Watson finished her tennis career as one of the state's elite singles players, competing in the Overall State Tournament. That was quite a journey for the senior, who had not played singles since her ninth season.

I gave her the choice early in the summer to play singles or doubles her senior season, and told her that once she chose, I expected her to be all in and not hesitate, said PC coach Julie Battisto. She took that to heart and once she chose to play singles, she focused on being the best not only on our team, but in the conference and state.

Watson was the conference singles champion and advanced to the finals of the 2A State Tournament, finishing second and leading the Lady Trojans to the state's second trophy. She was named a finalist for the Fall Sports Female Athlete of the Year.

I didn't know Tatum before this summer. She was a teammate and classmate of my son, but I didn't get a chance to get to know her until I took over the team. She is one of the most driven student-athletes I have worked with, Battisto said.

There was no doubt that she was committed. She attended every team practice and, in addition to her job, also practiced with a private coach during the summer. She is such a well-rounded, intelligent young woman and I can't wait to see where she goes after graduation. I have no doubt she will be a success. It is such a blessing to be a coach and see an athlete grow and succeed. But the best part of the season was getting to know a young woman who is a genuinely good person.

Watson finished the season with a 12–3 singles record, including a three-set loss in the overall tournament.

The date for the Scholar Athlete Awards Banquet will be announced at a later date.