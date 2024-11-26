Last chance for table tennis teams to reach finals





During last Wednesday's matches at the Moama Sporting Complex, Peralandra's race was held in A class, eliminated by Hello Kitty in a 3-2 result.

Missing his partner, Stephen Hope took on extra duties for Hello Kitty, assisted by a selection of substitutes. Peralandra scored a comfortable 4-0 win in the doubles, but could not make the necessary breakthroughs in the singles, losing three of the four rubbers. In the other game, The Dukes had the opportunity to score their own final ticket, but it was Dragons who scored the 3-2 victory. Evenly matched in the singles, the doubles proved decisive, with Dragons coming away with 4-2 winners, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 9-11, 11-9. It was an unconventional round in the B class, as a large number of teams were short of players. The two scheduled matches were merged into one, with available players choosing which matches they could play in. In the end, Double P and JD were awarded victories on the matches played, while Tornado and DanDan suffered defeats. C-class also experienced problems with player numbers due to outside obligations. The showdown between Petite Princesses and Flaming Monkeys was postponed, but two more matches were played. Cuddly Kittens scored a nail-biting victory over Rockabilly, a 4-3 double play ultimately deciding the match. Three of the five rubbers covered the maximum distance, but it was the Cuddly Kittens pair of Nathan Mackrell and Andrea Barry who took two to take the overall points. In the final match of the round, the winless Tigers of Old performed better against the new leaders Mad Dogs. Mark Evans picked up two singles wins for the Tigers, but Jesse Edwards and Ryan Simmons did enough in the remaining matches to take the win 3-2. In the A class, Hello Kitty is assured of a place in the finals with a record of 4-1, but the Dukes of Dragons could join them in the finals if the final round goes their way. In the B class, Double P has a big lead, but could mathematically meet any of the other three teams in the final, with JD currently best positioned with the best game differential. In the C class, five teams are looking for four final places in the final rounds. Cuddly Kittens are the odds-on, sitting one match behind Flaming Monkeys and Petite Princesses, who also have their match in hand against each other. Rockabilly's game difference should take them to the finals, while Mad Dogs are the only team guaranteed a place in the final four.

