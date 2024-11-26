



– England's Jacob Bethell will bat at number three for the first time in first-class cricket when he makes his Test debut against New Zealand at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Thursday. Cricket-Bethell made England test debut against New Zealand In a rejig forced by the injury of wicketkeeper Jordan Cox, Ollie Pope will take the gloves and drop the order to bat on six, with Bethell coming in on the first drop for Joe Root, who will be playing his 150th Test. England confirmed their line-up for the first of three Tests against the Black Caps before training on Tuesday morning, with Bethel's selection the big surprise. The 21-year-old, born and bred in Barbados, has impressed with his pure batting in the shorter formats and made his Twenty20 and one-day international debut against Australia in September. However, Bethell has never scored a century in any format of the game and boasts an average of just 25.44 in first-class cricket. Cox was due to win his first cap on Thursday as a replacement for regular wicketkeeper Jamie Smith, who is on paternity leave but broke his thumb in a net session on Sunday. Pope has previous experience of keeping wickets in Test cricket and will hold down the fort until a specialist replacement is flown in from Britain. The rest of the batting order remains the same as the line-up for the third Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in late October, but the bowling unit has been revised ahead of a greentop in Christchurch. Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse form a three-pronged seam attack with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir providing skipper Ben Stokes with a slow-bowling option. England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir. This article was generated from an automated feed from a news agency without any changes to the text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/cricketbethell-handed-england-test-debut-against-new-zealand-101732588082133.html

