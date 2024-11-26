Week 13 ACC Football Players of the Week





Football

November 25, 2024

CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) — The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in Week 13 of the 2024 college football season. The selections will be determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week's guests of honor: QUARTERLY Fernando Mendoza, California, QB, Miami, Florida Mendonza completed 25 of 36 passes for 299 yards in Cal's 24-21 come-from-behind win over Stanford in the Big Game. He also tied his career-high with three touchdown passes, including the game winner on a 98-yard drive with 2:40 left in the game. RUNNING BACK Jay Haynes, Clemson, RB, Roanoke, Alabama Haynes rushed for a career-high 118 yards on five carries with two touchdowns against The Citadel. Hayne's performance marked the fourth time in Clemson history in which a Tiger ran for 100 yards or more on five or fewer carries. The two rushing touchdowns are a career-high for the redshirt freshman, while his 70-yard rushing touchdown was Clemson's second-longest rush of the season. He finished with 143 all-purpose yards after also recording a kickoff return of 25 yards. RECEIVER Eli Pancol, Duke, WR, Pendleton, Indiana Pancol caught five passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns as Duke defeated Virginia Tech 31-28 on Saturday. He tied the Duke single-game record with two touchdown receptions of 50 or more yards, with scores of 86 and 77 yards. Pancol's 188 receiving yards marked the 13th-highest single-game total in Duke history, while the 86-yard touchdown catch was the sixth-longest passing play in Duke history. OFFENSIVE LINEMAN Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College, RT, Norwell, Massachusetts Trapilo and the Boston College offensive line paved the way for 228 rushing yards and 192 passing yards on a 420-yard day for the Eagles offense in a 41-21 win over North Carolina. The BC right tackle was rated a team-best 85.9 by Pro Football Focus in pass blocking without any pressure on 33 quarterback dropbacks. DEFENSIVE LINEMAN Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College, DE, Williamstown, New Jersey Ezeiruaku led a Boston College defense that collected a season-high seven sacks in the 41-21 win over North Carolina with two sacks of his own. The Eagles edge rusher pushed his season total to 13.0 sacks. Ezeiruaku also finished with six tackles and was credited with four quarterback hurries, which directly led to the Boston College junior getting three interceptions. Ezeiruaku and the Eagles' defensive line limited the Tar Heels to 36 rushing yards and held Omarion Hampton, the second-leading rusher in FBS, to 53 rushing yards. LINEBACKER Stanquan Clark, Louisville, LB, Miami, FL Clark recorded the first two interceptions of his career with seven total tackles, three of which were solo, in Louisville's 37-9 win over Pitt. With the help of Clark and the linebackers, the Cardinals held Pitt to 265 yards of total offense and just 75 yards on the ground. Clark is the first Louisville player with multiple interceptions in a game since Devin Neal recorded two in the Cardinals' 2023 win over Notre Dame. DEFENSIVE BACK Mishael Powell, Miami, DB, Seattle, Washington Powell recorded his career-best fifth interception of the season, running the pick back 76 yards for a touchdown. Powell's interception return is the longest by a Hurricane since Kam Kinchen's 99-yard return against Georgia Tech in 2022. The sixth-year safety also recorded a sack and broke up two passes in Miami's 42-14 win over Wake Forest. Under Powell's leadership, Miami limited the Demon Deacons to 193 yards, which was the fewest the Hurricanes have allowed to an ACC opponent in nearly four years. The Hurricanes also shut out Wake Forest after the break, eliminating a conference foe in the second half for the first time since Nov. 27, 2021. SPECIALIST Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech, PK, Kennedale, Texas Birr made all three of his field goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in Georgia Tech's 30-29 win over NC State. All of Birr's twelve points proved crucial as he became the first Yellow Jacket since 2010 to make three field goals from 40 yards or longer in a game. He also sent five of his six true kickoff attempts into the end zone for touchbacks. ROOKIE Aaron Philo, Georgia Tech, QB, Bogart, Georgia For the second week in a row, Philo split time with starting quarterback Haynes King. In the Yellow Jackets 30-29 win over NC State on Thursday, Philo recorded career highs in passing yards (265), rushing yards (57) and total offense (322) to lift Georgia Tech to victory. Trailing by six with 90 seconds left in the game, he led Georgia Tech on a 7-play, 75-yard drive in just 1:08, capped by his 18-yard touchdown run with :22 left that put Tech to brought victory. His 265 passing yards and 322 yards of total offense were both the most by a Georgia Tech true freshman since 2020.

