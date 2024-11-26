York Adams state titles in swimming, football, tennis





This story originally appeared in August 2018. The most successful team from York and Adams counties to win state titles? The answer may surprise you. The York High boys swimming team won sixteen state championships from the 1930s to the 1960s. Here's a look at the York-Adams teams that won PIAA championships in football, swimming, tennis and hockey. The best athletes |Our picks for the Top 10 best athletes at each YAIAA school Dick Guyer |He won state titles. But this legendary York County swimming coach is remembered for more 2010s Fairfield girls soccer (2016) The Green Knightswon the first team state title in school historywith a season for all ages. Led by star senior Hannah Logue, Fairfield went 25-1 and outscored teams 201-25 on the season. The Knights defeated Shady Side Academy 9-4 in the Class 1A state title game. Junior midfielder Moriah Logue and freshmen Nora Clarke and Annabel Anderson also made important contributions to coach Phomma Phanhthy's team. 2000s Susquehannock boys soccer (2008) The Warriors were the first YAIAA soccer team to reach a state title game and capitalized on their lone scoring opportunity when Sam Wendler scored the winning goal with 14 minutes to play in a 1-0 victory over Pottsgrove for the Class 2A championship. The Warriors, who finished 22-4-1, went on an improbable state playoff run after finishing third in District 3. York Suburban boys swimming (2008) The Trojans won their third straight state title by scoring 212 points, compared to Hershey's 180 at second-place Bucknell University. York Suburban received individual gold medals from Kevin Marsteller in the 100 backstroke and Chris Manning in the 100 breaststroke. The Trojans' 400 freestyle relay of Marsteller, Manning, Harry Foster and Ben Appleby won gold with a state record time of 3:08.27. York Suburban boys swimming (2007) After a long wait to win his first state title, Dick Guyer waited just a year to win his second. The Trojans repeated as Class 2A champions with another dominant performance, finishing with 220 points, while second-place Springfield Township picked up just 138.50. The Trojans picked up a medalist in each event, with Kevin Marsteller winning the 100 backstroke and Harry Foster coming in second in the 100 freestyle. York Suburban boys swimming (2006) It took Dick Guyer 38 years to capture his first PIAA boys swimming championship, as a talented Trojan squad won the Class AA crown in 2006 by finishing with 200 points to second-place Radnor's 147. The Trojans earned a gold medal for their 400 free relay team of Joe Bentz, Alex Grubbs, Kevin Marsteller, Harry Foster. Dallastown boys tennis (2004) The Wildcats captured the first team state title in school history with a 3-1 victory against Upper St. Clair at the West Branch Tennis Club in South Williamsport. It was a moment of redemption for the Wildcats, who lost in the state championship game the year before. Head coach Mark Koons' lineup featured stars Andrew Holmes and Billy Heird, who teamed to win the Class 3A state doubles title that season. In addition, Phil Bayliss won the District 3 singles title that year and went on to play at Saint Joseph's. 80s Littlestown hockey (1982) The Bolts won the only team state title in school history by defeating Conrad Weiser 1-0 in Shippensburg. Coached by Sallie Sites, the Bolts went undefeated in the regular season and won the District 3 Class 2A title. Cathy Donnelly was the team's leading scorer, while Deanna Yealy scored the winning goal in the state title game. Goaltender Donna Shipley recorded a shutout to give the Bolts the title. 1960s York High boys swimming (1963) The Bearcats were led by Bill Groft, who won six individual state championships during his career. From the 1930s through the 1960s, York High's program won 16 team state titles and 63 individual or relay state titles. The research for this article was done by former York Daily Record sports reporters Jim Seip and Matt Allibone.

