How getting duped on a dating app led to me getting my private investigator license





In Sunday New York TimesI report on Michael Hyatt, a two-time Olympian in table tennis who defrauded dozens of women (and a few men) out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He is currently believed to be on the run in Southeast Asia. This story had a personal element for me. I too fell for a first-rate dating app deception in 2021. Although I didn't lose financially, months into the relationship I learned that a man I met on Bumble had a secret wife and two kids. I immediately ended things and felt deep shame and stupidity, some of which I still carry with me. It served as a sobering reminder of something I've learned in my nearly two decades reporting on scams even the best of us can fall for the worst of them. I saw myself and other scam survivors in the stories of Kimberlie, Liz, Jodi, and others I interviewed for the story. It's easy to watch wild stories of cheating in the news, on podcasts or in documentaries, these with an unusually Olympic twist, and think: that could never happen to me. But in an age of more digital tools and connections, we must also navigate a golden age of lying. I wrote the story not just to tell the story of a con man, but to celebrate the resilience and wisdom of the people who won't settle for a world where wrongdoing goes unquestioned. They move on, they continue to heal and fight back by living a good life. While covering the world of love, betrayal and table tennis, I also became a licensed private investigator in California and a member of the California Association of Licensed Investigators. I'm only a few months into it and I'm already asking and receiving a lot of questions about a fascinating new world that, by definition, is largely overlooked. So I'm starting this Substack to offer a glimpse into how investigation, whether as a private investigator, filmmaker, or reporter, is the lens through which I see the world. That there are tricks and tools in this area that we can all benefit from. Exclusive insights! Behind the scenes details! Maybe even some dog content. Shortly after my own online dating debacle, I finally found real love. We read, we laugh, we edit each other's texts, and he even offers to go on a stakeout with me. Welcome, subscribe and keep looking over your shoulder.

