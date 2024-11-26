Sports
The chaos of Week 13 shows that the expanded college football playoffs are working
A word of warning to the FBS conference commissioners: don't mess with this.
We know you sat back and watched what happened during a wild week 13 and your first thought was to make a change. That's what often happens in this vast ecosystem of college athletics, where necessary changes happen far too slowly and unwanted revisions happen before anyone has a chance to think about them.
So as you check off your to-do list ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday, don't forget to practice what you tend to preach to your athletic directors, coaches and players in your leagues. Take a deep breath, calm down, and think carefully about what the next step is. is.
We had fallen to a rather chalky tier in the first year of an expanded College Football Playoff, with a host of the usual suspects clawing their way into the first round without much fuss. A potentially controversial decision, or two, among the bottom seeds would actually upset only a small portion of the most avid sports fans. In stark contrast to last season, there was no threatening situation for the Florida State Seminoles.
Then comes the chaos of last Saturday.
The SEC was the epicenter of earth-shattering results, where teams firmly on the right side of the bubble (most notably the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels) suddenly found themselves on the outside looking in after inexplicable losses to unranked in-market opponents . away (the Oklahoma Sooners and Florida Gators, respectively). The Texas A&M Aggies needed four overtimes before giving up further ground after losing to the Auburn Tigers.
It was all enough to make Big Ten playoff anxiety look quaint and outdated as the sun sets after the previously undefeated Indiana Hoosiers fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in convincing fashion. Never mind that the Minnesota Gophers wasted no time in throwing another wrench into the picture with a near upset of the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Twin Cities.
In the Big 12, where the conference's coin toss once again underscored that no outcome should be assumed, the BYU Cougars and Colorado Buffaloes went from controlling their postseason destiny to a messy four-way tie at the top of the standings. Matt Campbell's Iowa State Cyclones were nearly undone by a fifth-string quarterback, but survived the Utah Utes to join them. Nothing about this competition was right this season and they appeared between the lines again on Saturday.
It's all chaos enough for some and everyone's watching you, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Tens Tony Petittito believe adjustments need to be made.
Nonsense. nonsense. Hell, no.
In a way that perfectly sums up the uncertain nature of the sport, the CFP's format is not guaranteed beyond the 2025 season. The expansion to 12 teams came too slowly to save the Pac-12 from existence as we all know knew, but also came so haphazardly that we ended up in a vague state between television contracts that would eventually cross Ts and dot some Is.
There is talk of further expansion to 14 teams. There have been ongoing discussions about the mix of automatic qualifiers, from just zero to more than half the field. Recent talking points from some quarters could give the Big Ten and SEC a certain number of spots, the Big 12 and ACC a handful of others, all regardless of how deserving either of those teams may be.
When it comes to the 12-team format, I think it's created a lot of excitement this year, a lot of fan engagement, and it's created a lot of different scenarios and opportunities for different schools, which I think is incredible, said Brett Yormark , Big 12 commissioner. last week. What happens next? Nobody knows. I don't have a crystal ball. I said: you have to think about it carefully. Let's experience the 12-team format first and then figure it out.
We haven't reached the first Selection Sunday of the 12-team era yet, but so far everything seems to be going well. The format works, the games are important. It really seems like we can sort it all out on the field, legitfor the first time in someone's life.
Let's not mess with this just because a big name team is going to Florida at the end of December to play a meaningless bowl game instead of a bowl game that matters on campus. Don't equate one local issue, like Kalen DeBoer's growing pains or Lane Kiffin's inability to figure out on-field consistency, with the bigger picture that actually looks worth framing on the wall.
It must mean something that the Tide continues to sleepwalk through games on the road against unranked opponents. It has to mean something that Indiana doesn't and won't overlook when they face a team that's simply better than them. It must mean something, both positive and negative, that you can lose to a MAC team like the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and that should be both the first and last thing on your resume as you firmly entrench yourself in the field.
Moreover, it must mean something that this whole exercise doesn't turn into routine roulette among the power conference teams.
So make sure you are sure.
Because it's the reward we're going to relish as college football reaches its denouement.
The Baylor Bears, who lost in part via a Hail Mary to Colorado and had a coach who many said was all but fired in early October, currently have an actual path to the playoffs. It can be hard to wrap your head around (and there's a lot to be done), but it exists in this universe as a possibility.
Farmageddon between Iowa State and the Kansas State Wildcats has its usual Midwestern bragging rights and then some. The Arizona Wildcats are in the midst of a terrible comedown from last season, but can still bask in the role of Spoiler Saturday. The Vanderbilt Commodores, who have been playing with house money ever since they defeated Alabama earlier this year, are also in a position to throw a wrench in the field with a win over the Tennessee Volunteers.
And of course, there's the return of the Texas Longhorns as they head to Kyle Field to take on Texas A&M, which is already dripping with 13 years of bitterness and now also has the table stakes of an SEC championship berth on the line. The latter must win to make the tournament, the former have no guarantees and are better off coming to Atlanta to leave no doubt during their inaugural trip that it simply means more.
It's all so glorious unless you have a deep interest.
The games are more interesting at this point in the season and more fans are ready to play games in late November where there is actually something at stake, even outside of winning a conference. There is still a theoretical glimmer of hope for a good quarter of FBS teams, from the still-flawed Alabama to the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Tulane Green Wave and beyond.
Things work as they should. The system is good. The late-season chaos and resulting effect on the CFP is a feature of the sport, not a bug.
Hopefully the various commissioners will remember that as they gather in their fancy hotels to hammer out the future of the postseason in the coming months.
