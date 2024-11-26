Sports
Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as new coach before 2025 – Long Island Tennis Magazine
November 25, 2024 | By Long Island Tennis Magazine staff
Although Andy Murray is now a retired professional tennis player, he will be a big part of the ATP Tour as we enter 2025. The three-time major champion will join Novak Djokovic's coaching staff in the new year, the two announced in a statement on social media on Saturday.
I'm happy that one of my biggest rivals is on the same side of the net as my coach, Djokovic said. I'm looking forward to it [the] start the season and compete in Australia together with Andy with whom I have shared exceptional moments on Australian soil.
Murray retired from his 19-year playing career in August and will now begin the next phase of his tennis career in 2025.
[Im] “I'm really excited and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change and helping him achieve his goals,” said Murray.
Born just a week apart in May 1987, Djokovic and Murray first competed against each other as juniors when they were 11 years old. In their professional career, Djokovic had a 25–11 record against Murray, including four Djokovic wins in the Australian Open final. Murray defeated Djokovic in the finals of the 2012 US Open and 2012 Wimbledon.
We had some of the most epic battles in our sport. I thought our story might be over, [but it] turns out it has a final chapter, Djokovic said in the video. It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner.
