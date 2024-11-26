Maverick Men's Hockey remains at #17 – Minnesota State University





MANKATO, Minn. – Minnesota State men's hockey remained at No. 17 in both USCHO.com and USA Hockey/The Rink Live NCAA Division I National Polls on Monday (Nov. 25). Fellow CCHA institutions Michigan Tech, Bemidji State and Bowling Green also received votes. No. 1-ranked Denver fell from first place after being swept at home by Arizona State. Michigan State climbed to the top of both polls with an overall record of 9-1-0. The Spartans were quiet this past weekend. The Mavericks have the upcoming weekend off and then host Bowling Green Dec. 6-7 at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. USCHO.com Division I Men's Survey – November 25, 2024 Rank/team (first place) File Ptn. Latest poll 1. Michigan State (38) 9-1-0 976 2 2. Denver (7) 12-2-0 910 1 3.Minnesota (3) 12-2-0 908 4 4. Boston College (2) 9-3-0 866 3 5. Maine 8-2-2 790 5 6.Michigan 9-2-1 771 5 7. Western Michigan 8-1-1 653 9 8. Colorado College 9-2-1 621 7 9. St. Cloud State 9-4-0 523 11 10. Providence 8-3-2 502 10 11.Cornell 4-2-2 463 8 12. Ohio State 9-2-1 406 14 13. Boston University 6-5-1 372 13 14. North Dakota 7-6-0 364 12 15. Dartmouth 5-0-1 348 16 16. UMass Lowell 9-3-0 301 15 17. State of Minnesota 10-4-2 272 17 18. Quinnipiac 6-6-0 111 18 19. State of Arizona 6-7-1 91 no 20. Clarkson 9-4-1 78 19 Others receiving votes: Union 38, Massachusetts 29, Bentley 22, Harvard 20, Connecticut 19, Notre Dame 11, Penn State 10, Northeastern 7, Bemidji State 5, Michigan Tech 5, New Hampshire 5, Colgate 2, Niagara 1 TheUSCHO.comThe poll is made up of 50 voters, including 28 coaches from the Division I conferences and 22 beat writers and sports professionals from across the country. The poll, published weekly by the Associated Press, is a production ofUSCHO.comwhich provides in-depth coverage of college hockey. USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll – November 25, 2024 Rank/team (first place) Last week 2024-25 Weeks in the Top 20 1. Michigan State (24) 2 9-1-0 9 2. Denver (5) 1 12-2-0 9 3. Boston College (1) 3 9-3-0 9 4.Minnesota (4) 4 12-2-0 9 5. Maine 6 8-2-2 9 6.Michigan 5 9-2-1 9 7. Western Michigan 9 8-1-1 9 8. Colorado College 8 9-2-1 9 9. St. Cloud State 10 9-4-0 9 10. Providence 11 8-3-2 9 11.Cornell 7 4-2-2 9 12. Ohio State 12 9-2-1 6 13. Boston University 16 6-5-1 9 14. Dartmouth 15 5-0-1 3 15. North Dakota 14 7-6-0 9 16. Massachusetts Lowell 13 9-3-0 5 17. State of Minnesota 17 10-4-2 7 18. Quinnipiac 18 6-6-0 8 19.Clarkson 19 9-4-1 2 20. State of Arizona camper 6-7-1 1 Others who received votes: Union College, 31; University of Massachusetts, 21; University of Connecticut, 18; Bentley University, 16; Harvard University, 13; Colgate University, 4; Michigan Tech University, 3; Bowling Green University, 1. The USA Hockey/The Rink Live Men's College Hockey Poll is conducted each week in partnership with theAmerican Hockey Coaches Association. The poll includes input from coaches and journalists representing each of the six NCAA Division I hockey conferences, as well as composite votes from officials from the AHCA and USA Hockey.

