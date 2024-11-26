The Hayfield football team withdraws from the postseason due to alleged violations of league rules

A Fairfax County high school football team has withdrawn from further postseason play amid allegations that it violated the rules of the Virginia High School League.

A Fairfax County high school football team has withdrawn from the postseason amid allegations that it violated the rules of the Virginia High School League.

In a statement Monday, Superintendent Michelle Reid said Hayfield Secondary School “has announced the difficult decision to withdraw the football team from further postseason play.”

The school's football team has been embroiled in a controversy over recruiting efforts and a culture that included bullying for months.

“I have asked Tom Horn, Executive Director of Activities and Student Athletics, to work with VHSL to take all appropriate next steps,” Reid wrote.

In a statement to WTOP, VHSL said it would comment on the situation Tuesday morning.

To play or not to play, Hayfield's postseason ban was lifted

Allegations of recruiting violations and a culture of bullying have swirled around Hayfield's football program since the spring.

Head coach Darryl Overton, in his first year in Fairfax County, is accused of recruiting his former players from Freedom High School in Woodbridge. Thirty-one football players transferred to Hayfield, Dunne said, and at least fourteen of them came from Freedom.

The school department's investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing, but the Virginia High School League banned Hayfield from the playoffs for two years, citing alleged violations of league rules.

A judge later lifted the ban, allowing Hayfield to win its first playoff game against Edison last Thursday.

But the investigation into the school divisions was flawed and limited,” school board members said. Three members have spoken out about moving forward with an independent review by a private law firm with no relationship to the superintendent or the county.

WTOP's Scott Gelman breaks down the ongoing Fairfax County high school controversy

About texts brought to light

FCPS said in a statement Monday that it can only act on the information it has, and that text messages that came to light last week raised new concerns in the original investigation.

Asked about the board members' criticism, a school system spokeswoman pointed to a statement saying the division was reviewing the text messages involving athletic director Monty Fritts.

The Fairfax Times first reported this that Fritts exchanged messages with someone about exploiting a loophole in the residency. According to the Times, Fritts resigned Monday after the texts were made public.

Additionally, board members said, the ongoing controversy has damaged the school system's reputation and led to student-athletes being targeted with hateful messages. School board member Mateo Dunne called the messages hurtful and reprehensible and said many of the athletes transferred to Hayfield are receiving hateful and racist comments on social media.

How to deal with the 'scandal'

This weekend, Superintendent Reid said the school system launched an external, independent review of FCPS student-to-athlete transfer and eligibility practices for all sports programs and all high schools.

Dunne said he's glad to hear that, but more needs to be done.

“I welcome the Superintendent's decision to initiate an external review of student transfers, but a limited review is insufficient to restore the integrity of our athletics programs and rebuild public confidence in FCPS leadership,” said Dunne in a statement to WTOP.

Dunne and fellow board members Ricardy Anderson and Ryan McElveen are calling for an independent investigation into the controversy, speaking as individuals and not on behalf of the board in a rare public criticism of the school system.

Dunne said the results must be shared to strengthen our athletics program, but also to hold accountable our FCPS officials involved in the scandal.

This has impacted nearly every football team and program in our county, Dunne said. It has disrupted the lives of parents, not just football players, but also cheerleaders, bands and seniors. It has caused boosters to lose thousands of dollars in football game concessions, last minute cancellations, caused unnecessary lawsuits, and just created a huge distraction for the school board at a time when I would rather be talking about all the great things speak. that have been realized under the leadership of the superintendent.

Get the latest news and daily headlines in your email inbox by signing up here.

2024 WTOP. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.