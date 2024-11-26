Sedona Blair

Callista Printz

— Sophomoreand freshmen(Buffalo, NY) of the University of New Hampshire women's hockey team was named the Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Week and Defender of the Week, respectively, by Hockey East on Monday.

In UNH's only game of the week, the duo led the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory over the University of Vermont on October 22.

New Hampshire (9-5-1) returns to action Nov. 26-27 at Mercyhurst University. The Wildcats' next home game is Wednesday, December 4 (6 p.m.) against Northeastern University.

Blair made seven saves in the first period, nine in the second and five in the third, recording her second straight shutout, fourth of the season and ninth career. The netminder made three saves in the final 15:14 of the game after UNH took a 1-0 lead to preserve the Wildcats' one-goal lead for the victory.

Blair extended her shutout streak to 120 minutes, 21 seconds.

This is Blair's third Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Week award this season and his fourth career.

Printz scored her first career goal at UVM and that power-play tally broke a scoreless tie at 4:46 of the third period, lifting New Hampshire to a 1-0 victory.

Printz was also credited with two blocks as UNH limited UVM to 21 shots.

This is Printz's first career award.

UNH has received eight weekly Hockey East awards this season, including four goaltender awards, three defenseman awards and one player of the week award.