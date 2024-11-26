All Kent Men's and Women's fixtures for 2025 confirmed





Kent Cricket is pleased to share its schedule of men's and women's first team matches for the 2025 season. Kents Men will be aiming to make a quick impression in Division Two. They open their Rothesay County Championship campaign with an away trip to Northamptonshire, starting on Friday April 4. The home gates at The Spitfire Ground, St. Lawrence will reopen in mid-April for back-to-back home games; the first against Middlesex, starting on Friday 11 April and the second against Gloucestershire, starting on Friday 18 April. View all County Championship matches here Kent Women begin their first season in the Womens Metro Bank One Day Cup League Two on Saturday April 19 at Radlett Cricket Club to take on Middlesex, with the Horses' home games in the competition all taking place at The Spitfire Ground and The County Ground. Beckenham in 2025. View all One Day Cup Women's matches here The County Ground, Beckenham will also host two Kent Spitfires Men's Metro Bank One Day Cup home group matches this coming August during the summer holidays, on Sunday 10 August against Durham and Sunday 17 August against Lancashire. The Spitfire Ground will host the Spitfires' remaining two home games, against Somerset on Sunday 24 August and Yorkshire on Tuesday 26 August. View all matches of the One Day Cup men here Further details about the 173rd Canterbury Cricket Week and other match activation in Kent matches in 2025 will be confirmed shortly. Get access to ALL scheduled Kent Men and Kent Women home games by becoming a Kent member today, along with a host of other benefits: Become a Kent member here today Kent Cricket memberships for 2025 are now on sale at a special early bird price until January 31, 2025, and include access to Vitality Blast T20 matches. Membership includes access to ALL scheduled Kent Cricket matches in 2025, and is your season ticket to see Kent Men & Women in all formats next summer. Memberships 2025 can also be purchased as a gift for someone elsehere an ideal Christmas gift for any Kent supporter! The 2025 Kent Mens & Womens Vitality Blast T20 fixtures were announced last week, with all home matches taking place at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury. The Kent Mens side will continue to play in white ball cricket this summer as Kent Spitfires, while Kent Women will compete in the NEW Womens Vitality Blast League Two. View all Men's Vitality Blast fixtures here The Oldest Rivalry T20 clash between the Kent Spitfires and Surrey opens the Kents T20 season on Friday 6 June, before a Sunday afternoon T20 thriller with Hampshire Hawks on Sunday 8 June to mark the opening weekend of Kent Spitfires T20 Summer in Canterbury. Following the Kent Spitfires T20 match against Gloucestershire on Wednesday 18 June, Kent Women will begin their first Womens Vitality Blast League Two campaign against the same opponents under lights on Friday 27 June, with four Kent Women home T20 matches taking place on both Friday evening and Sunday. afternoons in 2025. Kent Spitfires & Kent Women's home clashes with Middlesex will be the first ever Kent inter-gender Vitality Blast double-header, NEW for 2025, with one ticket valid for both matches. View all Women's Vitality Blast fixtures here

