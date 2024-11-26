George Washington University





WASHINGTON Head coach George Rodríguez and the GW tennis program have announced the addition of Devika Manu ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year. Manu, who signed with GW during the NCAA early signing period, will join the Buff & Blue in the fall of 2025. Head coachand the GW tennis program have announced the addition of Devika Manu ahead of the 2025-2026 academic year. Manu, who signed with GW during the NCAA early signing period, will join the Buff & Blue in the fall of 2025. A native of Boyds, Maryland, Manu joins the Revolutionaries after a standout prep career. According to the Tennis Recruiting Network, the four-star recruit was ranked in the top 200 recruits in her class and also ranked in the top 200 by TennisRPI during her high school career. She is also the No. 2 rated recruit in the state of Maryland for the class of 2025 and the 24e-rated prospect in the Mid-Atlantic region. “I am excited to welcome Devika to the team in the fall of 2025,” said Rodriguez. “She is academically gifted in the classroom and is a tennis prodigy. Devika is one of the most consistent starters I have seen. She combines her skills with a sense of court awareness that is unmatched by most of her peers. I am pleased to seeing her growth and development; she has a very high ceiling. Devika will be extremely successful at our conference and will be a great fit for our team.” During her amateur career, Manu has racked up an impressive 46 wins against ranked opponents. She has one win over a five-star, eleven over a four-star, 25 over a three-star, eight over a two-star and one over a one-star. In matches against three-star or lower leagues, she has an astonishing 34-3 singles record, cementing herself as a top high school talent. “I chose George Washington because of its incredible tennis program and great academic opportunities,” Manu said. “I really loved the campus and felt a great connection with everyone I met. I look forward to spending the next four years at GW!” Manu will complete her high school career in Maryland before joining Buff & Blue next fall.

