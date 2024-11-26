How the Phillip Hughes family returned to cricket

Phillip, we love you, we miss you and we are forever proud of you. We think of you every day and are so grateful that you were ours. Thank you for being the most special son and loving brother. Loading The very fact that the documentary was made by Cricket Australia in collaboration with the Hughes family, whose members have all recently conducted interviews, speaks volumes for the healing that is woven into storytelling. We feel Phillip all around us. He visited every meadow and every inch of this farm, and this place was a paradise for him, says Megan Hughes in the documentary. If we go back ten years to the SCG, St Vincents Hospital in Darlinghurst and the funeral in Macksville, or eight years to the very public inquiry held in Sydney, deep rifts opened up between the Hughes family and cricket.

They began amid the enormous shock and sadness of what happened on the pitch on the afternoon of November 25, with the realization that evening that Phillip, who had been hit in the neck by a short ball during a Sheffield Shield match, wouldn't play. to survive. Private negotiations between the family's representative and CA over arrangements, both for the funeral and for the looming Test series between Australia and India that summer, were heated and painful. Virginia Hughes. Credit: Cricket Australia While the outcomes, a public farewell to Phillip seen by millions around the world, and a Test match in his honor in Adelaide were both fitting events, the road to get there was rocky, creating rifts that took years to repair. The feeling of a cricket system protecting itself, and the commercially rich alliance with India, was difficult for the Hughes family to shake. That impression was only reinforced in October 2016, during three days at the inquest. Greg, Virginia, Megan and Jason didn't go into that difficult process expecting major changes in cricket laws, nor a public inquiry into the way the game is played. But they did expect cricket to be held accountable.

Instead, they felt as if cricket was once again covering itself up instead of opening up in a moment of grief that would never truly pass for them. Harsh words were exchanged in the inquiry room and outside, with Greg and Virginia eventually walking out during final remarks from Cricket Australia's counsel. It looked very likely that the rift between the Hughes family and cricket would be permanent. Jason Hughes. Credit: Cricket Australia After his testimony, the broken, crumpled condition of Tom Cooper, the South Australian batsman who had been Phillips' partner at the crease for his final innings and also his housemate at the time, summed up the costs. As is typical of many rural communities, the Hughes family of Macksville, south of Coffs Harbour, were slow to trust and only opened up to visitors after numerous meetings had convinced them that a genuine connection existed. In the years after 2014, there was often a sense of absence: so many cricket figures who had publicly expressed effusive feelings for Phillip or for them had gone to the ground.

Their only tenuous link with the game was provided by James Henderson, Phillips manager and the family spokesman. And it must be said that cricket didn't really seem to be a priority, given the many personal hardships the family had to contend with in the intervening years. But as the tenth anniversary approached, there was a mood to record something of Phillip's life for posterity. An official biography, co-written by Malcolm Knox and Peter Lalor and published in 2015, had provided such a document, but there was so much more to say and think about. Megan Hughes interviewed in Macksville this year. Credit: Cricket Australia Undeniably, the concept of a documentary resonated with most people's memories of Phillip, a whirl of energy, humor and sass, whether he was punching or socializing. The moving image captured so much more than the still image. There was obviously a fear within the family about opening up again and re-engaging with the cricket authorities who in the years after 2014 had seen episodes such as the Newlands scandal of 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic that brought about much of the situation changed. CA's way of doing things.

It was Nick Hockley, CA's CEO now in his final summer in charge, who really opened the door for rapprochement by championing the concept of a family-driven documentary project without hesitation or reservation. Hockley's desire to rebuild bridges between the cricketing community has always been a big part of his remit. This was the kind of leadership the Hughes family needed to connect with after so many years of mistrust. Greg Hughes. Credit: Cricket Australia An important decision to help restore that trust was the agreement that the project would focus largely on the life Phillip had put into his 25 years. As Greg Hughes says: He could hang out with anyone and talk to anyone, you know what I mean. Yes, that touches me a bit. It is that spirit and Phillip's legendary batting talent that the family wanted to capture, rather than the trauma of his death that had already been exhaustively and definitively documented by the 2016 inquest. These findings, by the way, are publicly available to anyone who wants to hear the terrible details of 2014 want to experience again, and that has been the case for years.

Once production was underway and CA's digital department was keeping a close eye on meeting the family's needs, the other key request was a list of interview staff for the project. It was up to the family to decide who would speak about Phillip, a trickier consideration than most given the aforementioned history. Some figures, such as his Test captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, Australia's then batting coach Justin Langer and teammates Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch and Ed Cowan, were clear choices. Greg, Phillip, Virginia and Jason Hughes at an awards ceremony. However, Cooper had borne both the grief of Phillip's death and the pain of the inquest through a long cricketing career. To hear that the family wanted him to speak was a huge weight off his sagging shoulders. Last week, the Hughes family sat down and watched a segment of the documentary for the first time. They now have a piece of work that will be kept in the archives, which shows not only how much the cricketing world loved Phillip, but also what his father, mother, brother and sister really thought of him.